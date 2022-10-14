RIVAL SONS Announce 'Darkfighter' Album, Share 'Nobody Wants To Die' Music Video

Two-time-Grammy-nominated band RIVAL SONS will release a new studio album, "Darkfighter", on March 10, 2023. Produced by longtime collaborator and multi-Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb, the LP is led by the explosive single "Nobody Wants To Die", which is available today all streaming platforms and accompanied by an Eli Sokhn-directed music video. The track notably marks the first new music from RIVAL SONS since the release of 2019's "Feral Roots", which earned the band two Grammy Award nominations.

Regarding "Nobody Wants To Die", vocalist Jay Buchanan shares: "You live your life knowing that the sword of Damocles is hanging over your head by a thread. You're fully aware of the impermanence of your existence, but you can't think about it all the time — or it'll fuck your life up.

"I used to work in a mortuary as a service advisor for a few years, driving and opening the hearses. I'd attend three funerals per day. Sometimes, they would be filled over capacity. Other times, it would just be me, a priest, and a hole in the ground. It doesn't matter who you are; the great equalizer is coming. I was thinking of this because the music sounded like pursuit."

Elaborating on the genesis of "Darkfighter", Buchanan notes: "'Darkfighter' represents the cultural mitosis of isolation, the pandemic, and the national fabric of the U.S. getting looser and looser. When I say 'cultural mitosis', there are lines being drawn constantly. We're so divided, and you can't step over the lines without offending someone. It certainly informed my writing. We recognized a responsibility to put a good word on people's ears so there's a good word coming back on their tongues too. We missed the joy of the live show and that magical interaction. When it was taken from us, that made me want to sing about topics that were important. There are strong themes on this record of loss of identity, preservation of joy, and beholding light and shape again."

Lead guitarist Scott Holiday adds: "Records are a healthy form of escapism. I hope this one takes you as far away as possible. Our intent was to create a cinematic body of work. As soon as the doors shut behind you, you're enveloped on the ride. This is the sound of us really coming into our own. We've gotten further from our influences and gotten closer to what we are. 'Darkfighter' sounds like the RIVAL SONS."

To celebrate the announcement, RIVAL SONS are set to perform an intimate one night only show at Los Angeles's Peppermint Club on October 18.

In 2021, RIVAL SONS celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, "Pressure And Time", by performing the landmark longplayer live in its entirety on the "Pressure And Time" tour for the first time. They also lit up Southern California with a two-night livestream event, "Pair Of Aces", live from the historic Catalina Casino on Santa Catalina Island. They performed their debut LP, "Before The Fire" (2009),in its entirety on the first night and their self-titled EP, "Rival Sons" (2010),on the second.

"Darkfighter" track listing:

01. Mirrors

02. Nobody Wants To Die

03. Bird In The Hand

04. Bright Light

05. Rapture

06. Guillotine

07. Horses Breath

08. Darkside

RIVAL SONS is Jay Buchanan (vocals, harmonica, rhythm guitar),Scott Holiday (lead guitar),Mike Miley (drums) and Dave Beste (bass).