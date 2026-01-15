RIVAL SONS Are Preparing To Start Work On New Album: We Are 'Looking Forward To Getting Into The Studio'

During a January 14 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", RIVAL SONS singer Jay Buchanan was asked what he and his bandmates have planned in terms of touring and recording for the next few months. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're gonna be getting into the studio and recording another record. And then, of course, we have touring through the summer — U.K., Europe and also some domestic touring. So we've got that coming up. And [I'm] looking forward to getting into the studio — just like regular old operations."

He continued: "When you ask a band, 'Hey, so, what does this year hold for you?' It's gonna be one of three things, or it's gonna be all three things: touring, writing, recording. And I love doing all three of those things. And the band has had a little bit of time off, and so I'm looking forward to getting into the studio and being with my friends once again, and us creating that magic that only happens when we get together. So I'm looking forward to that."

Asked if the writing process for the new RIVAL SONS album will be the same as he and his bandmates have done it in the past, Jay said: "Actually, well, no. Our first — I don't know — five, six records or so, we would write on the floor and just write on the fly. And that's definitely panic inducing because I've got a lot of work to do when it comes to that stuff. But ever since — goodness — [2019's] 'Feral Roots' and then [2023's] 'Darkfighter' and 'Lightbringer', we take our time. We write in advance, and also we'll write in the studio, certainly. But we're going in with some material, and we'll definitely write on the floor."

As for the possibility of RIVAL SONS' new album arriving in 2026, Jay said: "Well, I'm not exactly sure, because we were supposed to be in the studio right now. We were supposed to be recording right now, but, unfortunately, my wife was given a breast cancer diagnosis back in December, and so for me, I'm home. I'm gonna take care of my wife and get her through this. And so everything, of course, will work out with medicine and treatment and all of that stuff, but I wanna be right here. This is where I belong right now. And then as soon as she gets through this, then we'll get in the studio. So hopefully, hopefully we can get this record out this year. But it's kind of a little bit up in the air in terms of the exact timeline. We're piecing it together, as my wife [and I], we're just starting this journey with all of this. And so we're learning the ropes in real time right now. So we'll see how things go.

Back in December 2024, Jay was asked by The Logan Show whether it is safe to say that the next RIVAL SONS record would once again be produced by Dave Cobb, Jay said: "More than likely. I mean, we've been together a really, really long time, but we've gotta talk with Dave. I think that something like that, even though we've worked together so much, everybody has to come together and feel really good. Things have to align properly. We always talk about it and see where everybody's heads are at.

"I love working with Dave," he added. "Gosh, we've recorded nine records with that man. That's a lot of time together… He's just so damn good at what he does. We love Dave, and I do. He's a good friend and an extremely talented person."

Asked if Cobb is "essentially almost like a silent member of RIVAL SONS now", having done so many albums with the band, Jay said: "Well, you could say that from a recording standpoint. When we've gone in to make records, we do 'em with Cobb, but I think that the band… We've covered so much ground, we've covered so much ground artistically and literally all over the world touring so much over the years, I think that when it comes to a certain degree of record making, he's like a fifth member that way, but it's only within that vacuum of when we're making the records. Because who the band is outside of when we're go in to make records is so much more. Our live show and the actual ethos and who the band is at its core, I think, is just so much more than what we do in the studio, because the writing takes place outside of the studio or outside of Cobb's purview, or so much of it. Dave Cobb, he'll lend a hand on inspiration and writing here and there, but I think that when we're writing, it is very much like that. But I think that the more the band has grown, I think that it's less and less so, and it's less and less so that way, because we, and I think that Cobb would agree, that him watching us grow the way that we have, like our creative approach and everything. It's wonderful to work together knowing each other so well. Cobb knows me just about as well as anybody else does. And having a shorthand of communication definitely helps out when you're in the studio. A lot of the time you'll just be thinking the same thing, and I think that that just comes from making so many records together that you can be on the same page. And then at other times be on a completely separate page because you're so close. It's like family."

In June 2021, RIVAL SONS delivered two live performances from Catalina Island, California which were originally streamed via Veeps to fans at home across the world, many of whom were still in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those performances were later made available to watch on YouTube and to stream on audio platforms.

RIVAL SONS play rock 'n' roll in its purest form without apology or pretense. They simply plug in, turn up, and rip on a path of their own. Along the way, they've architected a critically acclaimed catalogue, including "Pressure & Time" (2011),"Head Down" (2012),"Great Western Valkyrie" (2014),"Hollow Bones" (2016) and "Feral Roots" (2019). The latter represented a creative and critical high watermark, scoring a pair of Grammy Award nominations in the categories of "Best Rock Album" and "Best Rock Performance" for the single "Too Bad". Elevating the band to another level, "Do Your Worst" vaulted to No. 1 at Rock Radio as their biggest hit to date. Speaking to their impact, Rolling Stone attested, "RIVAL SONS have done their part to introduce new fans to rock." Beyond sharing stages with everyone from BLACK SABBATH, THE ROLLING STONES and AC/DC to GUNS N' ROSES and Lenny Kravitz, they've ignited television shows such as "The Late Late Show With James Corden". During 2021, they launched their own label Sacred Tongue Recordings distributed by Thirty Tigers and celebrated the anniversary of their debut album with live streamed performances from Catalina Island Casino. In 2023, they continued to subvert expectations with two full-length LPs — the aforementioned "Darkfighter" and "Lightbringer". Though the genesis of these albums is intertwined, they also speak to the band's perpetual progression forward.

RIVAL SONS once played over 250 shows in a year, and they are regulars on the festival circuit both through Europe and North America.

Buchanan will release his debut solo album, "Weapons Of Beauty", on February 6 through Sacred Tongue Records via Thirty Tigers.

Photo credit: Patrik Skoglöw