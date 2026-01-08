RIVAL SONS' JAY BUCHANAN Reveals His Wife Is Battling Breast Cancer: 'She's Gonna Be Okay', He Says

In a new interview with Steve Harkins of TalkShopLive's Rock 'N' Roll Channel, Jay Buchanan — frontman of American rock band RIVAL SONS — discussed his upcoming debut solo album, "Weapons Of Beauty", which will be released on February 6 on Sacred Tongue Records via Thirty Tigers. Asked what other activities he has planned for the coming months, Jay said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'll have some touring, some solo touring, some solo shows, and RIVAL SONS is gonna make another record. I'm gonna be home for likely the next four to five months, as my wife, we get her back to health. She's dealing with breast cancer."

Jay continued: "I appreciate everyone's well wishes, and she's gonna be okay. Science and medicine, they've come a long way. But I just really wanna focus on doing everything I can to make sure that she gets back to health. And RIVAL SONS, the whole band, they're behind me. We're a family, so everyone understands. But I'm gonna take some downtime and make sure that she's okay, which she will be. And then after that, it's touring. I'll be right back to touring and making another record and doing the whole thing."

After Harkins commended Buchanan for taking such an active emotional and social role in his wife's breast cancer treatment process, Jay said: "Well, I have the privilege of not having a boss. I have the privilege of being able to take time off and to be there with her. Most people, out here in Southern California with Pink Lotus and Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center] and all of these — City Of Hope — we have access to some of the finest in the world here when it comes to healthcare. The majority of people that go through this terrible thing, they don't have this, they don't have access. Husbands can't stay home with their wives to take care of them, and I just feel so incredibly fortunate that I get to do this, and that I have the support of the band, that I have the support of all of these people reaching out online. I have a very, very privileged, very privileged perspective on this, and I'm very thankful for it."

Ahead of the "Weapons Of Beauty" release, Buchanan recently made his acting debut in the new Bruce Springsteen biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere", where he appeared as frontman of the Stone Pony house band, and was introduced to director Scott Cooper, who sequenced the new album.

Produced by longtime collaborator and Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell),"Weapons Of Beauty" features additional contributions from Brian Allen (bass),Chris Powell (drums),Leroy Powell (guitar),J.D. Simo (guitar) and Philip Towns (keys).

Born in San Bernardino, California, Buchanan began writing songs as soon as he could hold a guitar, honing his craft through busking, home recordings and constant artistic reinvention. Widely respected by his peers, Buchanan has collaborated with artists such as Jason Isbell, THE BEE GEES, Miranda Lambert, MASSIVE ATTACK, THE BLOODY BEETROOTS and Brandi Carlile, in addition to his work as frontman of the two-times-Grammy-nominated rock band RIVAL SONS — Buchanan (vocals, acoustic guitar),Scott Holiday (lead guitar),Mike Miley (drums) and Dave Beste (bass). Hailed as "one of the best live acts around" (Glide),the group has released eight studio albums to date, toured extensively across the globe, including sharing stages with BLACK SABBATH, THE ROLLING STONES, AC/DC, AEROSMITH and Lenny Kravitz, and performed on "The Late Show With David Letterman", "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "The Late Late Show With James Corden", George Lopez's "Lopez Tonight" and "Later… With Jools Holland".