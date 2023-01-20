RIVAL SONS Share New Song 'Rapture' And Announce 'Lightbringer', Second New Album For 2023

Two-time-Grammy-nominated band RIVAL SONS have shared their new single "Rapture", which is available today on all streaming platforms. It stands out as the latest anthem to be unveiled from the group's anxiously awaited new full-length album, "Darkfighter", now due on June 2, 2023. Additionally, they have unlocked the pre-order for the limited-edition vinyl of "Darkfighter" also arriving worldwide on June 2.

Heightening excitement for this next chapter of RIVAL SONS, the band have also shared details of a companion album titled "Lightbringer" — due out in late 2023.

Expanding on the two-album set, vocalist Jay Buchanan commented: "In comparison to our previous records, we certainly took our time both writing and recording this collection. When we set out, the intention was mostly to dig as deep as possible. Even in the beginning before the body had formed, we agreed to throw the map away and chop our way through the woods to make a new path. Then lockdown hit and it felt like the whole damn country decided to throw the map away too. For myself, 2022 was like an eight-stage rocket of life changing events, so every time I thought I was finished writing, a new bull would come tearing through the clothesline and I'd have to illustrate it in some way. By the end, there were really two different sides to the same story being told. On one side, you're fighting the darkness and, on the other, you're bringing your own light to where there is none. One side in a corner, on the ropes, and the other advancing, cleaning the ring. Without an intermission, a refractory period, the collection would be too big a bite, so splitting it in two was the only way to do it."

"Darkfighter" is led by the explosive single "Nobody Wants To Die" which is joined by the Eli Sokhn-directed music video streaming on RIVAL SONS' YouTube channel. Thus far, "Nobody Wants To Die" has tallied over one million streams and counting. Right out of the gate, Rolling Stone hailed it as "hard-charging" and proclaimed, "the video has 'Kill Bill' grindhouse vibes for days and is a literal blast." Guitar World applauded, "It would be cliché to say it's been worth the wait, but the phrase applies: 'Nobody Wants To Die' has enough high-gain riffage and classic rock fretboard throwdowns to more than make up for RIVAL SONS' absence."

"Darkfighter" and "Lightbringer" were both produced by longtime collaborator and multi-Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb. These albums mark the first new music from RIVAL SONS since the release of 2019's "Feral Roots", which earned the band two Grammy Award nominations.

In support of their forthcoming album, RIVAL SONS will embark on a run of North American tour dates alongside WHISKEY MYERS next month which are set kickoff February 16 in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. Furthermore, RIVAL SONS will join GREAT VAN FLEET for a handful dates beginning March 26 at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona and perform at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 20 and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on May 27.

In 2021, RIVAL SONS celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, "Pressure And Time", by performing the landmark longplayer live in its entirety on the "Pressure And Time" tour for the first time. They also lit up Southern California with a two-night livestream event, "Rival Sons: Pair Of Aces", live from the historic Catalina Casino on Santa Catalina Island. They performed their debut LP, "Before The Fire" (2009),in its entirety on the first night and their self-titled EP, "Rival Sons" (2010),on the second.

"Darkfighter" track listing:

01. Mirrors

02. Nobody Wants To Die

03. Bird In The Hand

04. Bright Light

05. Rapture

06. Guillotine

07. Horses Breath

08. Darkside

RIVAL SONS is Jay Buchanan (vocals, harmonica, rhythm guitar),Scott Holiday (lead guitar),Mike Miley (drums) and Dave Beste (bass).

Photo credit: Pamela Littky