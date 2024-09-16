  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ROB HALFORD Says It's 'Inevitable' That There Will Be Another JUDAS PRIEST Studio Album

September 16, 2024

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford, who turned 73 last month, was asked if there will eventually be a follow-up to the band's latest album, "Invincible Shield", which arrived in March. He responded: "Well, it's what we do. I think most bands will tell you that their relevance is based on their music and where they are at that particular moment in their in their life as a band and that's always sustained by the new music that you create. So even though we haven't gone into that world yet, into that new world of PRIEST music, I think that it's inevitable there will be something else. When it will happen. I have no idea."

Rob continued: "This band thrives on the metal that we make, the time that we spend with each other, 'cause there's a lot of love in this band for each other. We appreciate that we need time downtime to go and be who we are outside of the band, which is important, so you can decompress and take a deep breath and rest and chill and then prepare for the next metal assault. But this is what PRIEST has been doing. Fifty years ago, we started with [PRIEST's debut album] 'Rocka Rolla'. Fifty years later, we have 'Invincible Shield'. So, at some point, there's gonna be another one, obviously."

"Invincible Shield" entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.

JUDAS PRIEST kicked off the summer/fall 2024 leg of its "Invincible Shield" North American tour on September 13 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date tour with special guest SABATON is making additional stops in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Omaha, Nebraska; Spokane, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles, California; Phoenix, Arizona and more before wrapping up with three shows in Texas on October 22, 24 and 26.

JUDAS PRIEST launched the spring 2024 U.S. leg of the "Invincible Shield" world tour on April 18 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Find more on Judas priest
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).