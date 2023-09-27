ROB HALFORD, SLASH, TOMMY LEE And Others Donate Items For KITTEN RESCUE's 'Fur Ball' Charity Auction

Once again, Los Angeles's Kitten Rescue is proving itself to be the most rockin' cat rescue in the United States. Musicians from around the globe have contributed collectible items to their online auction raising funds for their lifesaving mission.

Own a piece of rock and roll history with a signed "Use Your Illusion I" album by the legendary GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash. Released in 1991, "Use Your Illusion I" is an iconic masterpiece by GUNS N' ROSES, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard charts and earning a Grammy Award nomination in 1992. Slash, widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, lends his signature to this album, making it a must-have for any music enthusiast. Immerse yourself in the electrifying sound of one of rock's most influential bands, immortalized by a true guitar virtuoso, and celebrate the enduring legacy of GUNS N' ROSES with this extraordinary collectible. It will be sent to auction winner in October when Slash returns to Los Angeles to sign it. U.S. only.

Unleash your inner rockstar with a Slash Les Paul guitar performance pack. This all-inclusive package includes a Les Paul Special-II designed by Slash in a classic appetite amber finish. The pack also includes a premium gig bag, a 15-watt Slash "Snakepit" amp, custom Slash signature picks, and free online lessons from Media. With its AAA flame maple veneer top, and cherry back and sides, you'll capture the essence of Slash's iconic sound in style. Item may be shipped to any destination at an additional cost (to be determined) or picked up in Los Angeles.

From The Metal God, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford, come two separate Cat T-Shirts worn and autographed by the man himself. Halford's Cat-mas T-shirt Deck your halls with cats of metal, fa la la la la!!! This Cat-mas Tree, T-shirt worn and autographed by Halford, pictures some seriously rockin' kitties: just what you need to complete your holiday decorations. Complete with The Metal God's autographed holiday CD, "Celestial" and a Rob Halford guitar pic, this package is the purrfect gift for any metal fan.

The second T-shirt donated by Halford features a sphynx cat, which legend has it that are the most metal. Hairless and ready to rock, this fierce kitty has dawned his black metal makeup just in time for Kitten Rescue's gala auction.

MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee has donated a pair of autographed Ahead drumsticks. Designed for Tommy Lee's style of playing, providing durability and shock resistance. A long and slightly top-heavy drumstick with plenty of speed. Tommy's first choice for live and studio playing. These drumsticks are signed by Tommy Lee himself.

BUSH's Gavin Rossdale is the subject of this limited autographed (383/500, hand-numbered in gold) picture of Rossdale taken by director/photographer Peter Chelsom. This is a VIP item offered by the band in 2019 while touring to support 2017's "Black And White Rainbows". This collectible image, autographed in black Sharpie, measures 19" x 13", is in perfect condition.

International Scottish sensation, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, has hand-signed this highly collectible, drumhead from Remo. Own this unique item from Capaldi who has topped the Billboard Hot 100 and U.K. album chart.

Two auction items were donated by Elvira and Kreepsville: The first is an autographed Elvira coffin table book and collectible mug. Get your hands on a piece of horror history with the Elvira autographed coffin table book. This spooky treasure comes with a personalized autographed bookplate from the iconic Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark herself. Dive into 240 pages filled with stunning imagery and captivating commentary from Cassandra Peterson. And as a bonus, this bundle includes a ceramic mug featuring two of Elvira's infamous assets.

The second is the autographed "Elvira Yours Cruelly Pop Edition" book and exclusive Funko Pop! bundle. This amazing bundle includes the highly sought after "Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs Of The Mistress Of The Dark" autobiography with exclusive Pop! cover and the Elvira Funko Pop! black light edition, both personally signed by Elvira herself. This exclusive bundle is a must-have for any Funko Elvira fan.

Kitten Rescue is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization devoted to finding loving homes for unwanted, homeless cats and kittens. Kitten Rescue saves cats and kittens from the streets of Los Angeles and from City Shelter euthanasia. Since their start in 1997, they have grown into one of the largest, most well-respected animal welfare groups in L.A. Other notable rock icons such as Geezer and Gloria Butler, Ozzy Osbourne bassist Blasko, Glenn and Gabi Hughes, as well as BLABBERMOUTH.NET are some of the organization's loyal supporters. Halford and Elvira have lent their image in support of Kitten Rescue.