"The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature"

01. We Forgotten Who We Are

02. You Put The Devil In Me

03. 444

04. Goodnight, Europe (Pt2)

05. (-)

06. Song For The Unloved

07. Whissendine

08. Blizzard Of Horned Cats

"Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2)"

01. Vengeance

02. Self Control

03. Blueprint

04. And That's Sad

05. Hammer Song

06. When A Blind Man Cries

07. My Pal

08. Goin' Against Your Mind

Heralded dark rockers CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX release here a compilation of re-recordings and a second album of covers to mark their 20 years of existence. "The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature" is a collection of reworked versions of their previously recorded material, including "Goodnight, Europe", the first song that founder Justin Greaves ever wrote for the project. With "Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2)" , on the other hand, CRIPPLE BLACK PHOENIX pays homage to songs that inspired them from artists as considerably varied as NEW MODEL ARMY, FUGAZI, NOMEANSNO, DEEP PURPLE and BUILT TO SPILL. This double-disk comp adequately captures CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX's forward-thinking nature and profound blend of prog rock, doom and goth rock, serving as much more than a "best of" release.

The genre-defying UK entity has passionately championed the downtrodden since its inception, whether those oppressed, exploited or ignored are people or animals. Admirably, they put their money where their mouths are in the sense that they are activists in real life. That fire is clearly heartfelt as it bleeds deep into their art — the misery, the struggle to survive and overcome. The opening number on "The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature", "We Forgotten Who We Are", is a brooding slow-burn that runs a little longer than 11 minutes without seeming like it's that long. It begins with howling wolves and maniacal laughter prior to a hypnotic riff that's more emotionally heavy than it is sonically. And all of that is before it morphs into a relatively more raucous upswing.

The band was born from multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Justin Greaves, whose resume includes ELECTRIC WIZARD, TEETH OF LIONS RULE THE DIVINE and IRON MONKEY. His heavy hitting past informs CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX, but that's a starting point and aspect within the eclectic and experimental band's arsenal. Greaves alongside longtime singer (and percussionist) Belinda Kordic are accompanied by dozens of collaborators and guests. "The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature" is a varied collection culled from their catalogue, going as far back as the 2007's aforementioned "Goodnight, Europe". The songs are truly reimagined, given new life and meaning. Some parts are longer or omitted altogether; other sections seem more overtly re-written. CRIPPLE BLACK PHOENIX's adventurous spirit can't be understated.

Elsewhere on "The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature", anti-religious ideology underscores "444", its conceptual depth mirrored by the song's multiple layers and textures woven together with harrowing piano and synth lines. "Blizzard Of Horned Cats" rounds out the release with enveloping atmosphere and massive riff work, finally wrapping up with dramatic and cinematic hellish sounds and static noise, properly book-ending the album.

It's unfortunate that many bands put out comps as stop-gap releases between albums. This is far from the case with this double-album compilation. The covers are enjoyable and marked by CRIPPLE BLACK PHOENIX's singular stamp. But there is no doubt that the revitalized re-recordings on "The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature" are the comp's focal point, expressions that are so distinct from the originals that it's almost like new music altogether. Hopefully CRIPPLE BLACK PHOENIX has many years left in its engine and that new material isn't too far around the corner.