ROB ZOMBIE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH And BAD OMENS To Headline 2025 ROCK FEST In Wisconsin

Rock Fest, the largest three-day rock music and camping event in the U.S., returns with a lineup that's louder and more electrifying than ever. Set for July 17-19 in Cadott, Wisconsin, Rock Fest 2025 will showcase a powerful blend of iconic headliners and emerging talent, featuring 26 national acts performing at the festival for the first time. Over the course of the weekend, fans can also experience the adrenaline-pumping action of a WFC Kickboxing tournament, featuring over 100 fighters on-site.

"This year is all about bringing fresh energy to the hayfield while celebrating the roots of rock that made us who we are," festival promoter Wade Asher said. "With legends like FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and MARILYN MANSON, and newer forces like BAD OMENS and ARCHITECTS, we're crafting an unforgettable experience for our MotherFest'n Family. Rock Fest has always been about community and passion, and we can't wait to welcome our fans back home."

Thursday, July 17:

ROB ZOMBIE

KNOCKED LOOSE

SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL

ARCHITECTS

CROSSFADE, KUBLAI KHAN TX

THE PLOT IN YOU

Friday, July 18:

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

MARILYN MANSON

IN THIS MOMENT

NOTHING MORE

YELAWOLF

AUGUST BURNS RED

DEAD POET SOCIETY

Saturday, July 19:

BAD OMENS

THREE DAYS GRACE

JA RULE

POPPY

WE CAME AS ROMANS

SICK PUPPIES

SCENE QUEEN

Wednesday, July 16 (Bonus Bash exclusive to 3-day ticket holders):

EVE 6

DROWNING POOL

BORN OF OSIRIS

Three day and 1-day general admission tickets and individual artist pit passes are on sale now. The following ticket options are already sold out: VIP, Reserved Lawn, Top Tier Lounge, 3-Day Pit Passes and Electric Camping. 3-Day General Admission is

currently $129 and General Camping for the entire weekend is currently $135.

For tickets and camping info, visit Rock-Fest.com.