ROB ZOMBIE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH And BAD OMENS To Headline 2025 ROCK FEST In Wisconsin

ROB ZOMBIE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH And BAD OMENS To Headline 2025 ROCK FEST In WisconsinJanuary 17, 2025
Rock Fest, the largest three-day rock music and camping event in the U.S., returns with a lineup that's louder and more electrifying than ever. Set for July 17-19 in Cadott, Wisconsin, Rock Fest 2025 will showcase a powerful blend of iconic headliners and emerging talent, featuring 26 national acts performing at the festival for the first time. Over the course of the weekend, fans can also experience the adrenaline-pumping action of a WFC Kickboxing tournament, featuring over 100 fighters on-site.
"This year is all about bringing fresh energy to the hayfield while celebrating the roots of rock that made us who we are," festival promoter Wade Asher said. "With legends like FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and MARILYN MANSON, and newer forces like BAD OMENS and ARCHITECTS, we're crafting an unforgettable experience for our MotherFest'n Family. Rock Fest has always been about community and passion, and we can't wait to welcome our fans back home."
Thursday, July 17:
ROB ZOMBIE
KNOCKED LOOSE
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
ARCHITECTS
CROSSFADE, KUBLAI KHAN TX
THE PLOT IN YOU
Friday, July 18:
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
MARILYN MANSON
IN THIS MOMENT
NOTHING MORE
YELAWOLF
AUGUST BURNS RED
DEAD POET SOCIETY
Saturday, July 19:
BAD OMENS
THREE DAYS GRACE
JA RULE
POPPY
WE CAME AS ROMANS
SICK PUPPIES
SCENE QUEEN
Wednesday, July 16 (Bonus Bash exclusive to 3-day ticket holders):
EVE 6
DROWNING POOL
BORN OF OSIRIS
Three day and 1-day general admission tickets and individual artist pit passes are on sale now. The following ticket options are already sold out: VIP, Reserved Lawn, Top Tier Lounge, 3-Day Pit Passes and Electric Camping. 3-Day General Admission is
currently $129 and General Camping for the entire weekend is currently $135.
For tickets and camping info, visit Rock-Fest.com.
