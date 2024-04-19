  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ROBERT PLANT Becomes Patron Of Charity Supporting Homeless People

April 19, 2024

LED ZEPPELIN legend Robert Plant has become patron of a U.K. charity supporting homeless people.

The singer has partnered with Wolverhampton-based Good Shepherd after inviting it to publicize its work at his concert in the city last year and visiting its headquarters.

Plant has been a longtime supporter of the work of the Good Shepherd, but has now stepped up his backing to become a patron, including supporting the creation of a new trainee scheme offering two paid trainee roles within the organization for people with lived experience of homelessness and other issues.

These trainees have both been participants on the Good Shepherd's LEAP program and these roles — embedded to support service users accessing the charity — form a key part of their recovery journey.

Robert has taken a keen interest in the long-standing Wolverhampton charity for many years, and invited representatives to have a presence at his concert at The Halls last December to raise awareness of their work, providing food and support services to people experiencing homelessness and vulnerability across the city.

Since then, he has visited the charity to see and discover at first hand the range of services it provides, with discussions leading to today’s exciting announcement around a package of support.

"It was good to visit the Good Shepherd and learn more about their work," said Robert.

"Providing food and a range of other support is a key part of it but something that I think is so important is the focus on rebuilding confidence, self-esteem and spirit."

Good Shepherd CEO Tom Hayden says everyone at the charity is thrilled to welcome Robert as a patron.

"The Good Shepherd is a small local charity, but we have a big impact in our community," he says.

"Having Robert support our work in Wolverhampton and the Black Country is incredible for our organization, and we're extremely grateful he has decided to come on board as a patron.

"From the moment Robert visited and started talking to us about the Good Shepherd, we could sense the enthusiasm and passion he has for wanting to help people who have found themselves facing challenging circumstances. He asked a lot of searching questions, which was great, because it really helped get to the heart of what we do in helping people not just find a temporary solution to issues such as homelessness and food poverty, but more sustained support where they can rediscover their strengths and pursue their dreams.

"Robert's support as a patron of the Good Shepherd is actually going to deliver double the impact. In the first instance, this new trainee scheme gives two people who have experienced homelessness the opportunity of paid employment, a recognized qualification, and a training opportunity to progress in their careers. But in their new roles, there will be countless others that benefit from the support that the trainees will be able to offer.

"We cannot thank Robert enough for becoming a patron and underpinning these trainee roles, and we look forward to keeping him updated on how our program develops."

As lead singer and lyricist with iconic rock band LED ZEPPELIN, Robert has been hailed as one of the greatest and most charismatic frontmen in rock music history.

In more recent times he has collaborated with many different artists across many different genres, and is currently on tour with his SAVING GRACE band, featuring vocalist Suzi Dian, before returning to America linking up with bluegrass singer Alison Krauss to join Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan on the famed "Outlaw Tour".

Photo by David McClister

Find more on Led zeppelin
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).