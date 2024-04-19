ROBERT PLANT Becomes Patron Of Charity Supporting Homeless People

LED ZEPPELIN legend Robert Plant has become patron of a U.K. charity supporting homeless people.

The singer has partnered with Wolverhampton-based Good Shepherd after inviting it to publicize its work at his concert in the city last year and visiting its headquarters.

Plant has been a longtime supporter of the work of the Good Shepherd, but has now stepped up his backing to become a patron, including supporting the creation of a new trainee scheme offering two paid trainee roles within the organization for people with lived experience of homelessness and other issues.

These trainees have both been participants on the Good Shepherd's LEAP program and these roles — embedded to support service users accessing the charity — form a key part of their recovery journey.

Robert has taken a keen interest in the long-standing Wolverhampton charity for many years, and invited representatives to have a presence at his concert at The Halls last December to raise awareness of their work, providing food and support services to people experiencing homelessness and vulnerability across the city.

Since then, he has visited the charity to see and discover at first hand the range of services it provides, with discussions leading to today’s exciting announcement around a package of support.

"It was good to visit the Good Shepherd and learn more about their work," said Robert.

"Providing food and a range of other support is a key part of it but something that I think is so important is the focus on rebuilding confidence, self-esteem and spirit."

Good Shepherd CEO Tom Hayden says everyone at the charity is thrilled to welcome Robert as a patron.

"The Good Shepherd is a small local charity, but we have a big impact in our community," he says.

"Having Robert support our work in Wolverhampton and the Black Country is incredible for our organization, and we're extremely grateful he has decided to come on board as a patron.

"From the moment Robert visited and started talking to us about the Good Shepherd, we could sense the enthusiasm and passion he has for wanting to help people who have found themselves facing challenging circumstances. He asked a lot of searching questions, which was great, because it really helped get to the heart of what we do in helping people not just find a temporary solution to issues such as homelessness and food poverty, but more sustained support where they can rediscover their strengths and pursue their dreams.

"Robert's support as a patron of the Good Shepherd is actually going to deliver double the impact. In the first instance, this new trainee scheme gives two people who have experienced homelessness the opportunity of paid employment, a recognized qualification, and a training opportunity to progress in their careers. But in their new roles, there will be countless others that benefit from the support that the trainees will be able to offer.

"We cannot thank Robert enough for becoming a patron and underpinning these trainee roles, and we look forward to keeping him updated on how our program develops."

As lead singer and lyricist with iconic rock band LED ZEPPELIN, Robert has been hailed as one of the greatest and most charismatic frontmen in rock music history.

In more recent times he has collaborated with many different artists across many different genres, and is currently on tour with his SAVING GRACE band, featuring vocalist Suzi Dian, before returning to America linking up with bluegrass singer Alison Krauss to join Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan on the famed "Outlaw Tour".

Photo by David McClister