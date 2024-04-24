ROBERT PLANT: 'Portraits' Photo Book Coming From RUFUS PUBLICATIONS

"Portraits Of Robert Plant", the latest book in the new "Portraits" series from Rufus Publications, is a photographic celebration of Plant's journey through the '80s, published as a brand-new coffee-table book tracing his career with a mixture of well-known, rare and largely unseen photographs from some of rock's greatest photographers, including George Bodnar who toured extensively with Plant and his band. The book includes a career essay from music journalist Mark Blake, tracking Plant's career through the decade. This unofficial book is 230mm square, case-bound, 240 pages, printed on luxury 170gsm matt-coated paper. The book comes with a fold out poster and is presented in a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. The main edition comes in 500 numbered copies and sells for £55 plus shipping.

In addition to this, a much larger, ultra-limited Black Leather and Metal Edition measuring 375mm square and presented in recycled leather and a hand welded aluminium metal slipcase with a screen printed logo in a run of 50 numbered copies. This edition also comes with a unique lenticular for framing and will sell for £350.

The books will go on sale on Friday, April 26 at 3 p.m. U.K. time and will feature a 10% pre-order discount if ordered before May 7. The first 200 orders will also come with a free enamel badge worth £6.00. Rufus Publications aims to ship worldwide at the end of July 2024.

Plant once compared the end of LED ZEPPELIN in 1980 to "walking away from a loud explosion, with your ears ringing." The images in this book celebrate what happened next: namely, the aftermath and the first chapter in what would become his long and wildly eclectic solo career. Plant had just turned thirty-two when LED ZEPPELIN finished, following the death of his friend and drummer John Bonham. He wasn't ready to stop making music, but he retreated to his family home, Jennings Farm in Worcestershire, to grieve and ponder his next move. In reality, Plant would spend the next ten years coming to terms with his musical past and, at times, running away from it.

