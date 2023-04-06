  • facebook
ROBERT TRUJILLO: '72 Seasons' Is 'Definitely The Best' METALLICA Album I've Been Involved With

In a new interview with Jesse and JD of CJAY 92 and Canada's iHeartRadio, Robert Trujillo was asked if he thinks METALLICA is a band that will always continue to write and record new music. The bassist responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "One of the blessings and the curses for us is that we have so many musical ideas, like new ideas, and we enjoy making records. A lot of bands that have been around as long as METALLICA, they actually, at some point, kind of hit a roadblock or they have a hard time creating at that level. And I feel that we're a band… I mean, I wish we would do it more often and not have to wait so long, but we're a band that has a lot of ideas, a lot of riffs, a lot of music. And if you're looking at Kirk's [Hammett, METALLICA guitarist] allotment of riffs, it's like hundreds. Or mine or James [Hetfield, METALLICA guitarist/vocalist]… You can only do so much. So we actually don't have enough albums for all the ideas we have."

He continued: "So I would imagine, yeah, we're gonna keep making new music. And if you listen to the new album ['72 Seasons'], I think it's the best one — definitely the best one that I've done, since I've been in the band. So, there's no shortage of new music for the future. It's just having the time to do it. That's a whole another story."

Trujillo, who was born on October 23, 1964 in Santa Monica, California, tasted success as the bassist in punk-funk pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and Ozzy Osbourne's band. But in 2003, he successfully auditioned to replace Jason Newsted in METALLICA, a process chronicled in the warts-and-all documentary "Some Kind of Monster".

"72 Seasons" will be released April 14 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track "72 Seasons" is METALLICA's first full-length collection of new material since 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct". The album will be released in formats, including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD and digital.

METALLICA and Trafalgar Releasing will hold a worldwide "72 Seasons" listening party. For one night only on Thursday, April 13, "72 Seasons" will be played in full in surround sound, exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide — with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band.

The "72 Seasons" global premiere sees METALLICA and Trafalgar joining forces once more, having previously worked together on the October 2019 worldwide cinematic release of "S&M²", which documented METALLICA and San Francisco Symphony reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their original "S&M" (Symphony & Metallica) concerts and releases.

In the seven years since the arrival of "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct", METALLICA has reissued some of its classic albums, released a second live album with the San Francisco Symphony, commissioned a covers album featuring the likes of GHOST, VOLBEAT, WEEZER, Corey Taylor and THE HU, and landed on the Billboard songs chart with "Master Of Puppets" after a prominent placement in the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things".

