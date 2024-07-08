ROBERT TRUJILLO Recalls His 'First Introduction' To METALLICA's 'Massive' Stage Production

Fan-filmed video of the June 8 question-and-answer session at the "Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White" book signing at at Bio Rex, Lasipalatsi in Helsinki, Finland by METALLICA's official photographer Ross Halfin can be seen below. METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo also took part in the discussion.

Speaking about his earliest introduction to METALLICA as a touring act, Trujillo, a onetime member of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "So, basically 1993, 1994, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES supported METALLICA. We came through Europe with METALLICA and we also did the States. And that was my first introduction to massive production. And the interesting thing is, in '93 in Europe, we were actually going sort of back and forth between METALLICA and GUNS N' ROSES. So we would do two weeks with METALLICA, and then we'd do two weeks with GUNS N' ROSES. And what I found was that our two weeks with METALLICA were — no disrespect to GUNS N' ROSES — but man, way better, way funner, better for us, better crowd.

"With GN'R, it varied. I remember one show, somebody threw a sandwich, and it hit me, and I got really mad, and then Mike [Muir, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES frontman] and I went out in the crowd of 40, 000 people to try and beat somebody up that we couldn't find. But all of a sudden, we were signing autographs, and it's, like, 'Wait a minute. We're supposed to be pissed off.' So, it was weird. There were good days and bad days. But it's always great to do these kind of tours anyway, 'cause you're connecting with new fans. But the METALLICA fans were more kind of in our wheelhouse. But GUNS N' ROSES was huge back then, so, of course, we had to take that tour. It was it was a great experience."

Trujillo, who was born on October 23, 1964 in Santa Monica, California, tasted success as the bassist in SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and Ozzy Osbourne's band. But in 2003, he successfully auditioned to replace Jason Newsted in METALLICA, a process chronicled in the warts-and-all documentary "Some Kind of Monster".

METALLICA's much-loved former bassist Cliff Burton died in 1986 when the band's tour bus crashed travelling through Sweden on the "Damage Inc. Tour" in support of "Master Of Puppets".

Trujillo told Exclaim! in a 2016 interview that he feels no pressure when compared to his low-end predecessors.

"Whether it's Jason or myself or Cliff, we're all different types of players coming from a different place, but delivering what is best for the band," he said. "That's all I ever do, just try and do the best I can and cater to the song, cater to the music."

METALLICA frontman James Hetfield praised Trujillo during a 2017 interview with the 94.5 The Buzz radio station, saying: "Who else could [have come in and done the job]? I mean, there were a few people we auditioned, I know. It might have worked out with other people, but it's hard to find people that are, say, your age; kind of your upbringing, musically, obviously; ability-wise; they've been on the road. It's not like you're bringing some kid out for his first time, and it's, 'Oh my God!' He's going through all the stuff that you did twenty-five years ago. He's got kids. He's married. It just jelled, and it's still jelling. And his personality is probably one of the best contributions, I think, to the band, 'cause he's so chill, he's so up for anything, he's always in there rehearsing. So he does fit in."

"Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White" is a collaboration with METALLICA and Halfin and is an epic celebration of one of the best-selling albums of all time, featuring classic and previously unpublished photographs. It includes introductions by Ross, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Jason Newsted and Robert Trujillo.

Halfin was with the band during the album sessions at One On One studios in North Hollywood and shot thousands of film rolls during the 300-date tour that followed between 1991 and 1993. He intimately documented the hectic performing schedule, backstage, rehearsals, interviews, band meetings and travel, alongside unique portrait shots of the band.

Halfin is one of the world's leading photographers. He has been working with METALLICA since 1984 and has traveled with the band to every continent and almost every country in the world, photographing all aspects of the band’s career: in the studio, backstage, on the road and at home. He has photographed almost every major artist and continues to work and travel as first choice photographer for the biggest bands in the world.