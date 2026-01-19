ROBIN MCAULEY On Keeping His Voice In Great Shape At Age 72: 'Public Enemy Number One For Me On The Road Is Somebody With A Cold'

In a new interview with Robert Edwards of Talkin' Bout Rock, Irish singer Robin McAuley, who is best known as the vocalist for the rock band MCAULEY SCHENKER GROUP from 1986 to 1993, was asked how he keeps his voice in such great shape at the age of 72. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm in a good place. Voice is good. Voice is responding to my requests. I take great care of it. It's not just something that I wake up and go, 'I'm gonna sing really good today.' Even if you're in your prime, it can knock on your door. You can get sick. You can get all sorts of stuff."

Robin continued: "If you're on a tour bus, a tour bus is not kind to the voice. Flying is not kind to the voice. But it's really up to the individual. How much care do you want to dedicate to your instrument?

"I spent most of '25 in Europe, and that's worrisome because you pray that you're not gonna get sick and you pray that you're gonna show up every night for the shows and it's just gonna be as good as the last night. And so it's a work. I travel with my little humidifiers and my sprays and all sorts of stuff.

"Public enemy number one for me on the road is somebody with a cold," McAuley explained. "If you have a cold, do not come near me. Don't come into the same room. Don't pretend you don't have a cold, because it's not just me. Everybody else around you will slowly but surely get sick. And getting back to the tour bus, it's an incubator for shit. [Laughs] That's the only way I can put it. So, it's important, and for me, the fans pay for a ticket and they deserve to get a good show and not come in and hear an excuse, 'I'm sorry. I'm not up to it tonight.'

Robin added: "Over the years, you get to know the forest and sometimes how to get around the trees sometimes if you're not as good as you think you wanna be. And people, for the most part, will go, 'I didn't hear anything.' And that's how it goes sometimes. But, yeah, it's important to me. I don't wanna go to a show or a concert either and be let down because I was so looking forward to hearing a particular song the way I wanted to hear it."

McAuley is widely recognized as one of the great singers of a golden period in hard rock music. His voice can be heard on albums from GRAND PRIX and FAR CORPORATION, and of course, on the chart-topping MSG records "Perfect Timing", "Save Yourself" and "MSG". Through these releases, he was introduced to hard rock fans around the globe, who no doubt recognized the inherent talent and skill in his vocal abilities.

Once he departed MSG, McAuley released one solo record in 1999, then joined AOR legends SURVIVOR. He then re-teamed with Schenker in MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST on their records "Resurrection" and "Revelation", And of course, in what was an absolute revelation to hard rock fans around the world, in 2020, he came out swingin' as the frontman of the supergroup BLACK SWAN, where he joined forces with Reb Beach (WHITESNAKE, WINGER),Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, ex-DOKKEN) and Matt Starr (ACE FREHLEY, MR BIG).

BLACK SWAN's third album, "Paralyzed", will be released on February 13 via Frontiers Music Srl.