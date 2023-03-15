'Rock For Ronnie' Concert To Benefit RONNIE JAMES DIO 'Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund'

"Rock For Ronnie Concert In The Park" will take place on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2023 at Los Encinos Historic Park in Encino, California. The event, slated to be an afternoon of live rock music, silent and live auctions, food trucks and fun geared to the entire family, will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund and will be the cancer charity's first post-COVID-19 gathering back in the park.

Hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel, this first "Rock For Ronnie" event will kick off with Jason Charles Miller's southern rock band and conclude with an all-star band jam full of surprise appearances. DIO DISCIPLES, comprising Simon Wright, Scott Warren, Bjorn Englen, Ira Black, Terry Ilous and Dyna Shirasaki; STEAMROLLER, featuring members of THE DEAD DAISIES, DIO and WHITESNAKE (Doug Aldrich, Brian Tichy, Michael Devin),performing WHITESNAKE songs; and the ATOMIC PUNKS, the tribute to early VAN HALEN, and will round out the afternoon's lineup.

A silent auction with many exciting items available to bid on throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held from the stage between artist performances. Beer, wine, sodas and water will be available for sale, as well as delicious food from various food trucks, plus assorted vendor booths selling unusual crafts and other items.

Rock For Ronnie Live Concert

Los Encinos State Historic Park

16756 Moorpark St, Encino, CA 91436

12 noon - 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are available now at Eventbrite.

$50 in advance/day of event: $75

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund was formed in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. The Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund's mission of cancer prevention, research and education.

100% of the net proceeds from the "Rock For Ronnie" will go to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, which is now in its 13th year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer prevention, education and research for a cure. The organization's next fund-raising event will be its annual "Bowl For Ronnie" celebrity bowling party, which is scheduled for November 16 at PINZ Bowling Center in Los Angeles.