Rock Singer/Songwriter TIM MONTANA Shares New Track 'Shut Me Out' From Upcoming 'Savage' Album

Rock singer/guitarist/songwriter Tim Montana has shared a new song, "Shut Me Out", from "Savage", his debut rock album, which arrives July 12. Pre-order/pre-save/pre-add it here.

Montana mines '90s grunge for inspiration. Murky yet crunchy and metallic riffage lives among alternately contemplative and roaring lyrical laments about life regrets. About the poignantly redemptive track, Montana says: "Everyone I have played this song for — even back when it was in demo form — has lost their shit over it. If I'm being honest, it takes a little bit out of me to perform and to even hear it...but it also lets some light back in."

On "Savage", Montana gets in touch with his undeniable rock 'n' roll roots. Armed with grit, guitars, and a hunger for glory, Montana has been endorsed by Dave Grohl and ZZ TOP's Billy F Gibbons, booked by David Letterman, and had his anthems used by the MLB and NHL. His moody, crackling, '90s-influenced riffs and whiskey-soaked vocals reel fans in while his storytelling keeps them. "Savage" is a custom and combustible cocktail, served in a dirty, cracked glass that proves why Montana earned iHeartRadio's "On The Verge" accolade.

"Savage" track listing:

01. Devil You Know

02. Savage

03. Ashes

04. Die Today

05. Shut Me Out

06. Right Again

07. Get You Some

08. Death Row

09. Ain't Comin' Down

10. Lovely

11. Day By Day

The "Devil You Know" music video reflected Montana's experience growing up in an abusive household.

"I'm a big fan of honesty," Montana told ABC Audio. "Sometimes I'm probably too honest."

"I know there's a lot of kids out there that are victims of abuse, and I hope maybe they can see this video and be, like, 'Hey, I'm not the only one to go through this,'" he continued. "[For] forever I thought I was the only kid in the world that had that happening to me."

Tim Montana is touring heavily this year. He will support BUSH, Jerry Cantrell and CANDLEBOX this summer and has appearances booked at major festivals. He has also been confirmed as direct support to Myles Kennedy on his upcoming winter 2025 tour.

Montana forges a new frontier for hard rock. Following a tumultuous and downright unbelievable childhood in a trailer off-the-grid, the singer, guitarist, and entrepreneur left his home state of Montana in the rearview at barely 18 years old. Driven by a restless work ethic, he quietly carved out a niche without comparison. Along the way, he performed on "The Late Show With David Letterman" at the behest of the host (practically unheard of for a totally independent artist),collaborated with everyone from Billy F Gibbons to Kid Rock (cracking the charts for the first time),made a fan out of Charlie Sheen (who directed the "Mostly Stoned" video),and even attracted his idol Dave Grohl to his corner. Forged by a long grind, he fulfilled his destiny in 2023. Tim shook the rock world with "Devil You Know". Christened "flawless" and "One Of The 30 Best Rock + Metal Songs Of 2023" by Loudwire, the breakout single surged onto Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay and Rock & Alternative Airplay charts. In its wake, iHeartRadio touted him as an "On The Verge Artist." Soon, he found himself booked for tours with STAIND, SEETHER, SAINT ASONIA, BUSH and Jerry Cantrell of ALICE IN CHAINS (another hero of Tim's). Simultaneously, he and Gibbons purchased an historic bar and hotel Wise River Club in Wise River, Montana. Coming back home to Montana inspired him to go even wilder on his 2024 full-length album "Savage". The hooks hit harder, the distortion was cranked up louder, and the spirit became freer. Tim is telling a story that will resonate far beyond his home state, and you can hear it loud and clear on the first single and title track "Savage" and more to come.