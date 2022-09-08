  • facebook
Rockers React To Death Of QUEEN ELIZABETH II

September 8, 2022

Members of BLACK SABBATH, SAXON, DEF LEPPARD, STRYPER and THE OFFSPRING are among the musicians who have reacted on social media to the the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, who died today at 96 years old.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement released today. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Buckingham Palace released a statement today from His Majesty The King, in which he reflected on the passing of his mother.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles said. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

He added, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Shortly after her death was announced, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a tribute to the queen on the web site for their foundation, Archewell. The landing page of the site changed to a simple black background with small white text that read, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022."

