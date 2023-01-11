Rockers React To JEFF BECK's Death

Jimmy Page (LED ZEPPELIN),Paul Stanley (KISS),Gene Simmons (KISS),Ozzy Osbourne (BLACK SABBATH),Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) and David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE, DEEP PURPLE) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of Jeff Beck. The legendary guitarist died on Tuesday (January 10) at the age of 78, his representative has confirmed. Beck passed after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis", the representative said. "His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss," the rep added.

Having cultivated one of the most influential careers in rock history, Beck was universally acknowledged as one of the most talented and significant guitarists in the world, and has played alongside some of the greatest artists of rock, blues and jazz.

Over the course of his distinguished 50-plus-year music career, he had earned an incredible eight Grammy Awards, been ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time," and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame twice — once as a member of THE YARDBIRDS and again as a solo artist. In the summer of 2016, the guitar virtuoso celebrated his five decades of music with an extraordinary concert at the famous Hollywood Bowl.

Speaking when he was inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for the second time in 2009, Beck said: "I play the way I do because it allows me to come up with the sickest sounds possible. That's the point now, isn't it? I don't care about the rules. In fact, if I don't break the rules at least 10 times in every song, then I'm not doing my job properly."

Beck famously replaced Eric Clapton as THE YARDBIRDS' lead guitarist in 1965 and later went on to form THE JEFF BECK GROUP, which featured Rod Stewart on vocals and Ron Wood on bass. Their two albums — "Truth" (1968) and "Beck-Ola" (1969) — would become musical touchstones for hard rockers in the years to come.

The constantly evolving Beck's next move — a power trio with bassist Tim Bogert and drummer Carmine Appice, which released "Beck, Bogert And Appice" (1973),once again shattered people's preconceptions of what a rock guitarist was supposed to sound like.

1985's "Flash" kept Beck in the spotlight as he earned the "Best Rock Instrumental" Grammy for the song "Escape". A second Grammy came with Jeff Beck's "Guitar Shop" with Terry Bozzio and Tony Hymas, and a third for "Dirty Mind" from the "You Had It Coming" album in 2001. 2009 saw the release of the platinum-selling "Performing This Week… Live at Ronnie Scott's", which earned a Grammy for "A Day In The Life".

Beck's astonishing 2010 solo album, "Emotion & Commotion", brought about two additional Grammy Awards; Beck was nominated in five categories before bringing home three: "Best Rock Instrumental Performance" for "Hammerhead" and "Best Pop Instrumental Performance" for "Nessun Dorma", both from "Emotion & Commotion", and "Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals" for "Imagine", his collaboration with Herbie Hancock.

His "Rock 'N' Roll Party (Honoring Les Paul)" album was nominated for a 2012 Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album". In 2016 he released "Loud Hailer" and in 2017 "Jeff Beck: Live At The Hollywood Bowl" was released, both to widespread critical acclaim.

OMG!!!…Jeff Beck passed away yesterday! One of the greatest and most influential blues rock guitarists in history! My... Posted by Ace Frehley on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

I met Jeff Beck when I was 17 and I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously.

@jeffbeckmusic#JeffBeckpic.twitter.com/qW8R0b7pCz — Billy F Gibbons (@BillyFGibbons) January 12, 2023

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.https://t.co/4h1DfXXmWI — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) January 11, 2023

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Long live #JeffBeckpic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023

Absolutely one of my favorite guitarist of all time! The "Truth" album changed my life. As a singer and guitarist, I wanted to be Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart rolled into one— we all did. What a loss. We will all miss Jeff. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0AgQsCHN76 — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) January 11, 2023

I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed. RIP Jeff -Tony pic.twitter.com/i6BGdqTUKU — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) January 11, 2023

WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusicpic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023

Devastating news about the loss of much loved, influential guitar legend Jeff Beck. He made the electric guitar sing… a powerful influence on myself and many others. — Steve Hackett (@HackettOfficial) January 11, 2023

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 11, 2023

Truly at a loss for words, another hero/pioneer/trailblazer leaves us....RIP to the true legend, the Guv'nor, Jeff Beck!! @jeffbeckmusicpic.twitter.com/ugnPEQJ3KC — Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) January 11, 2023

Oh, My Heart…RIP, Jeff…I miss you already…💔💔💔💔💔 Jeff Beck, Guitar Virtuoso and Blues-Rock Innovator, Dead at 78 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/oJ2O1vqbDk — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) January 11, 2023

Absolutely stunned to hear of the passing of @jeffbeckmusic One of the Greatest Of All Time! 🐐 His groundbreaking style created some of my favorite fusion albums like There & Back and Blow By Blow…and his Live at Ronnie Scott’s DVD is an absolute master class 🙌 #RIPJeffBeckpic.twitter.com/ThHUvH0ibf — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) January 11, 2023

🙏Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America. pic.twitter.com/UareDAdtZ9 — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

Musically, we were breaking all the rules, it was fantastic, groundbreaking rock ’n’ roll! Listen to the incredible track ‘Plynth’ in his honour. Jeff, I will always love you. God bless 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/adJA4FTvVL — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck. I’m so sad 😞 # — Mick Mars (@mrmickmars) January 11, 2023

What a terrible loss this is. An icon that changed the way the guitar was played and heard. https://t.co/VHTlC2lyHC — Todd La Torre (@ToddLaTorre) January 11, 2023

2/2

He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond .

Jeff, you were the greatest, my man . Thank you for everything . RIP — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 11, 2023

R.I.P. Jeff Beck, one of true original guitar heroes… Totally groundbreaking & unique. I met him once in Osaka, Japan under some pretty funny circumstances. Safe travels, maestro. #JeffBeckpic.twitter.com/qkQKGh3T3S — 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 𝕬𝖒𝖔𝖙𝖙 (@Michael_Amott) January 11, 2023

Shocked to hear of the sudden death of Jeff Beck. Truly one of the greats. First time I saw him was in 1966 with the Yardbirds. Brilliant, unique guitarist. RIP pic.twitter.com/qaeJHGJymM — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 11, 2023

The great Jeff Beck has taken his genius and gone home. My guitar idol since age 15. For the uninitiated, check out his amazing work on (where do I begin) Roger Waters ‘Amused to Death’. His gift was impossible to copy and won’t be repeated. Thankful for huge legacy. God speed JB pic.twitter.com/oXiw04jfKu — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) January 11, 2023

I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years.

Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra.

He will be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/369rHU7BCX — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) January 11, 2023

I’m so sad to hear about Jeff Beck passing. Jeff was a genius guitar player, and me and my band got to see it close up when we toured with him in 2013. One of the highlights we did was “Danny Boy” – we both loved that song. Love & Mercy to Jeff’s family. pic.twitter.com/eZFHpHgiKt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 11, 2023

It is a sad day that we have again lost another great guitarist.Jeff Beck was one of the few guitarist in the world that played with his fingers instead of a pick on his right hand. He was brilliant and I have loved him since his days in the Yardbirds. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/H3km6pnVKw — DOKKEN (@Dokken) January 11, 2023

Saddened to hear Jeff Beck has passed away. I was lucky to see him once and I stood in awe of his genius. Thank you, Jeff, for being amazing to us guitar players… pic.twitter.com/f680ldCgQ5 — Mike McCready (@MikeMcCreadyPJ) January 11, 2023

It’s with great sadness I post this photo. I first saw Jeff when my band opened for the Jeff Beck Group in 1968. After that I soon realised his sheer genius, a genius that continued for all his life. Now he’s gone, the best of the best. I’m devastated. ❤️🎸❤️🎸 pic.twitter.com/FbGgCsPDji — Bernie Marsden (@Bernie_Marsden) January 11, 2023

I’m just so sorry and bewildered rest in peace i love you my friend Jeff Beck i feel bad I’m devastated I nearly didn’t go to the gig pic.twitter.com/0zAMgqMHm4 — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 11, 2023

My condolences to the family & friends of #JeffBeck. His album “Wired” was a guitar soundtrack of my youth. — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck. A true trailblazer ! Go see your hero’s before you can’t !! — RICKY WARWICK 🍀 (@rickywarwick) January 11, 2023