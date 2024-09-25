ROGER DALTREY, SAMMY HAGAR And SLASH To Appear At 2024 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has revealed the performers and presenters who will appear during its 2024 induction ceremony on October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Grammy-winning pop singer Dua Lipa, hip-hop pioneer Dr. Dre and country music sensation Jelly Roll will all take the stage at the event, alongside Busta Rhymes, Chuck D, Demi Lovato, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man and THE ROOTS.

This year's Hall Of Fame inductees include FOREIGNER, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Mary J. Blige, Cher, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, KOOL & THE GANG and A TRIBE CALLED QUEST. Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton will be inducted for Musical Influence, and Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield will be inducted for Musical Excellence. Legendary Motown executive Suzanne De Passe will also receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Ozzy, who has faced a number of health issues in recent years, is not scheduled to perform. However, he still plans to attend the ceremony for his induction as a solo artist.

It has not yet been confirmed which performers and presenters are attached to which 2024 inductees.

Fans can watch the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony live on Disney+ on Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. MDT / 4 p.m. PDT. The show will also be available to stream immediately following the initial broadcast.

A primetime special featuring performance highlights and memorable moments will air on ABC on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET, and will be made available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.