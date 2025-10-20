RONNIE JAMES DIO Cancer Fund Celebrates Cancer Research Lab's Agreement To Further Gastric Cancer Research

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late heavy metal singer who passed away from gastric cancer in 2010, has supported the research led by Dr. David T. W. Wong, professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry and director of its Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research, since 2016. The charity recently celebrated the dedication of the Saliva Storage Room in Dr. Wong's lab, home to thousands of Dr. Wong's research samples, in memory of Ronnie James Dio.

Dr. Wong and his team have spearheaded the development of "liquid biopsy," a non-invasive, saliva-based procedure known as Electric Field-Induced Release and Measurement (EFIRM),designed for the early detection of cancer.

Now, the UCLA School of Dentistry has entered into a three-year sponsored research agreement with South Korean semiconductor company Dongwoon Anatech to advance the EFIRM platform, which uses proprietary technology to isolate and analyze biomarker signals directly from biofluids such as saliva, without the need for complex sample preparation. In prior studies, Dr. Wong's team demonstrated EFIRM's ability to identify tumor-specific mutations in saliva with high sensitivity and specificity, particularly for non-small cell lung cancer.

Dongwoon Anatech, which has already developed a saliva-based glucose monitoring system called D-SaLife, was looking to collaborate with a research project dedicated to detecting salivary biomarkers for cancers, particularly lung, oral and gastric. Gastric cancer is a leading killer in South Korea, and research into its early detection has been a priority of the Dio Cancer Fund's support of Dr. Wong's team. Dongwoon Anatech will provide up to $787,500 annually for this research, with a plan to focus on the development of a fully diagnostic device designed to detect gastric cancer biomarkers during phase three of their research effort. This could ultimately bring Dr. Wong's research into doctors' offices for use in standard physical examinations.

"The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has been an unwavering partner in our mission to advance saliva-based liquid biopsy for the early detection of gastric cancer," explains Dr. Wong. "Their support, alongside our new collaboration with Dongwoon Anatech, accelerates the path toward translating EFIRM technology into real-world clinical tools that can profoundly impact patient care while honoring Ronnie's legacy."

Dr. Wong has also received more than $29 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health and other agencies to support EFIRM research since 2002. The Dio Cancer Fund will reinforce its support of Dr. Wong's research when it presents him with another check at its annual bowling event on Thursday, November 13 in Los Angeles.

The Dio Cancer Fund has raised in excess of $2.5 million to date through its various annual events and direct support from the vast community of Dio fans worldwide. It is their mission to help eradicate this disease through education and via Dio's widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio's mantra: early detection saves lives.

Ronnie James Dio passed away of gastric cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67.

Dio was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer, who was recording and touring with BLACK SABBATH offshoot HEAVEN & HELL prior to his illness, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made what is now his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.

Famous for popularizing the "devil horns" hand gesture that is now synonymous with hard rock and heavy metal music, Dio was known for not wavering in his pursuit of his rock and roll dreams and continues to influence a new generation of music artists. His fans the world over remember him not only for his massive talent, but for his kindness, resulting in millions of dollars raised for cancer research in his memory via the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

Ronnie's autobiography, titled "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", was released in July 2021 via Permuted Press. It was written with longtime friend of 30 years and esteemed music writer Mick Wall, who took up the mantle after Ronnie's passing.

"Dio: Dreamers Never Die", the first-ever, career-spanning documentary on the life and times of Ronnie James Dio, was released in September 2023 worldwide by Mercury Studios.