RONNIE JAMES DIO Gets His Own FUNKO Pop! Figure

November 16, 2022

The popular vinyl collectible company Funko — best known for its big-headed Pop! figures — has unveiled another one of its latest artist collaborations: legendary heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio.

Announced as part of Funko's 2022 Popapalooza (also styled as Pop!apalooza) lineup, the Ronnie James Dio vinyl figure portrays the BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW and DIO frontman holding a microphone in one hand and doing the rock "devil horns" in the other while wearing a front-lacing shirt and moon-and-stars-adorned jeans.

The new Ronnie James Dio Funko Pop! figure is approximately four inches tall and will retail for $12. It can be pre-ordered at Funko.com.

Other artists who have gotten the Pop! treatment in the past include KISS, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, DEF LEPPARD, Rob Zombie, SLIPKNOT, SLAYER, GHOST, MOTÖRHEAD and Joan Jett.

A Funko vinyl Pop! figure, or popularly known as a "Pop!", is packaged carefully inside a box with a transparent front. The figurine is made out of vinyl and may come as a bobblehead.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko designs, sources and distributes merchandise based on some of the world’s most coveted licenses across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares, NFTs, vinyl records, posters and accessories.

Funko products are created for consumers who seek tangible ways to identify and connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

The company was founded in 1998 by Mike Becker who started Funko as a bobblehead company; The company was sold in 2004 to Brian Mariotti who then introduced the iconic Funko Pop! figures.

Popapalooza is a music-themed virtual event in which Funko reveals new collectibles inspired by popular singers and bands.

Funko continues to invest in the music vertical with Pop! Rocks, Pop! Albums, Gold and most recently, announced a co-branded retail store with Snoop Dogg, Tha Dogg House, that will open in early 2023.

