  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH Performs 'Simple Man' With LYNYRD SKYNYRD

November 16, 2022

SHINEDOWN's Brent Smith joined LYNYRD SKYNYRD on stage this past Sunday (November 13) at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee to perform the classic LYNYRD SKYNYRD song "Simple Man". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

SHINEDOWN recorded a cover of "Simple Man" in 2004 as an acoustic "thank you" to LYNYRD SKYNYRD singer Ronnie Van Zant's widow Judy Van Zant and later included it — in both acoustic and hard rock versions — on the re-release of the band's debut album, "Leave A Whisper".

In introducing Smith to the stage at the Nashville concert, LYNYRD SKYNYRD lead singer Johnny Van Zant said: "This next guest, these guys, his band, they're from Jacksonville, Florida, by the way — where LYNYRD SKYNYRD's from. And they did this song so great. When we were thinking about doing this show, I said, 'Man, we'd love to have him.' Y'all give it up for our good buddy… Y'all give it up for Mr. Smith from SHINEDOWN."

On Tuesday (November 15),Brent shared a photo of his performance with LYNYRD SKYNYRD, and he included the following message: "Still trying to process this moment… Thank you @skynyrd and @johnnyroyvanzant for allowing me to be a part of this extraordinary event!!! GOD BLESS #LynyrdSkynyrd GOD BLESS the #simpleman and #woman".

Smith previously spoke about how SHINEDOWN's cover of "Simple Man" came about in an interview with Metal Hammer magazine. He said: "Our original guitar player, Jasin Todd, was married to Melody Van Zant [Ronnie Van Zant's daughter]. When I was writing 'Leave A Whisper', Judy [Van Zant, Ronnie's widow] put me up in her guesthouse, and our first show in front of an audience there to see us was at a club Judy and Melody owned. After we started touring, we played 'Simple Man' on a radio show in Boston. They released it as an MP3 and it got downloaded 500,000 times. After that, we recorded the song in the studio in three takes."

SHINEDOWN's acclaimed new studio album, "Planet Zero", produced by the band's bassist Eric Bass, is out now via Atlantic Records. The album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and the official U.K. albums chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock and Alternative Albums.

Led by tracks like "Daylight" and title track "Planet Zero", the album's searing social commentary boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation — ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most.

"Planet Zero" is the latest addition to SHINEDOWN's record-breaking catalog that has earned the band recognition for their timely and relevant messages behind their chart-topping hits that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but the greater public and our culture at large.

Find more on Shinedown
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).