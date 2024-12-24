RONNIE MONTROSE Celebratory Concert Announced For January 2025

Iconic American rock guitarist Ronnie Montrose will be saluted by a stellar rock star lineup whose own careers were influenced by the legendary and powerful MONTROSE sound at Ronnie Montrose Remembered. This celebratory concert highlighting Ronnie Montrose's legacy is one of the most talked about shows at NAMM, featuring his greatest hits from MONTROSE, Edgar Winter, VAN MORRISON, GAMMA and more.

Hosted by Marci Wiser from KLOS and KITS Live 105, scheduled show performers at time of press include:

* David Ellefson (MEGADETH)

* Stacey Blades (L.A. GUNS)

* Troy Luccketta (TESLA)

* Brad Lang (Y&T)

* Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO, THE DEAD DAISIES)

* Lorraine Lewis (VIXEN, FEMME FATALE)

* Keith St. John (MONTROSE)

* Mitch Perry (EDGAR WINTER GROUP)

* Tony Montana (GREAT WHITE)

* Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE)

* Matt Starr (MR. BIG, ACE FREHLEY)

* Jimmy DeGrasso (MEGADETH, ALICE COOPER)

* Randy Jackson (ZEBRA)

* Robbie Lochner (JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE)

* Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE)

* Jimmy Paxson (STEVIE NICKS)

* Ed Roth (GLENN HUGHES, ROBBY KRIEGER)

* Les Warner (THE CULT)

* Miles Schon (PUDDLE OF MUDD)

* Katja Rieckermann (ROD STEWART)

* Rick Brandt (L.A. PHILHARMONIC)

* Myke Grey (UFO, BRUCE DICKINSON)

* Mike Vanderhule (Y&T)

According to Keith St John, who is the heart behind the show, this year brings Ronnie Montrose Remembered to a beautiful new venue with a more intimate VIP-style reserved seating.

The Ronnie Montrose Remembered VIP NAMM JAMM is set for Friday, January 24 at House of Blues in Anaheim, California at 400 Disney Way. Doors open at 6 p.m., with opening acts at 6:00 and RMR at 7:30. Tickets will range from $75 to $225, depending on location and package chosen. With limited seating, this show will sell out. Tickets are available on the House of Blues web site through Ticketmaster with fees included.

"I want to give those who appreciate Ronnie the chance to get together in a loving dynamic concert setting where we can all really dig in and enjoy each other through the commonality of Ronnie's music," St John says. "Our past memorial concerts have been the highlight of many folks' NAMM experience, where so many top-billed musicians really love to perform these songs that helped shape their own style and sound."

Montrose influenced many of the musicians on stage today. Brad Gillis of NIGHT RANGER says that Ronnie's soulful tasty rendition of "Town Without Pity" was over the top with the debut MONTROSE album "Extraordinary" and "one of my favorite all-time records".

David Ellefson of MEGADETH chimes in calling Ronnie "a feisty and fiery guitar player, who had many textures to his artistry." He goes as far to say "the first MONTROSE record was one of the greatest hard rock albums to identify that the '70s were here. For me and my generation it's a staple of our record collections, and it was a real pleasure to play with Ronnie in MONTROSE from 2007 to 2009."

Sharing the stage with Ronnie Montrose for the last 13 years of his life, Keith St. John strives to bring the essence of Ronnie's music back to the 1970s, when MONTROSE was on top of the charts with Sammy Hagar as vocalist, and tunes such as "Rock Candy", "Bad Motor Scooter" and "Rock The Nation" were first hitting the airwaves. When St. John teamed up with Montrose, they continued to entertain until right before Ronnie's passing, performing at festivals, arenas and clubs around the world. St. John wrote many unreleased tunes with Montrose. He is also known as a lead performer with the popular "Raiding The Rock Vault" residency in Las Vegas and as a member of the bands BURNING RAIN, KINGDOM COME and LYNCH MOB.

Ronnie Montrose Remembered will feature surprise cameos, speakers, video clips and other raw footage, showcasing Montrose's career. The show aids struggling musicians through the non-profit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, providing financial assistance to career musicians facing illness, disability and age-related problems.

For more information, visit RonnieMontroseRemembered.com.