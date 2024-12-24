JASON BONHAM, QUEENSRŸCHE, GEORGE LYNCH And PAT TRAVERS Set For 'Whole Lotta Rock Camp Volume II'

Jason Bonham, QUEENSRŸCHE, George Lynch and Pat Travers will take part in Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's Whole Lotta Rock Camp Volume II, set to take place March 20-23, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Unleash your inner rock star at this once-in-a-lifetime four-day Rock Camp, where you'll jam, learn, and perform alongside some of the most iconic names in rock music. This immersive experience is perfect for musicians of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned players, offering a chance to hone your craft, make lifelong connections, and create memories you'll never forget.

Headlining rock stars:

* Jason Bonham: Feel the thunder of LED ZEPPELIN's legendary rhythms as Jason shares his unparalleled drumming expertise jamming along to the classic hits like "Whole Lotta Love", "Black Dog", "Immigrant Song", "Good Times Bad Times", "Heartbreaker", "When The Levee Breaks", "The Ocean", "Rock 'N' Roll", "Kashmir" and more!

* QUEENSRŸCHE: Dive into progressive metal classics with members of the legendary band with hits like "Silent Lucidity", "Jet City Woman", "Queen Of The Reich" and more!

* George Lynch: Explore shredding techniques and unforgettable riffs with the DOKKEN and LYNCH MOB guitar maestro, including "In My Dreams", "Dream Warriors", "Alone Again", "Into The Fire", "Kiss Of Death", "Just Got Lucky", "Wicked Sensation" and more!

* Pat Travers: Learn blues-rock from the iconic guitarist and vocalist known for "Snortin' Whiskey", "Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights)" and more!

Camp highlights:

* Jams with the rock stars

* Masterclasses and workshops

* Band rehearsals and jam sessions

* Exclusive Q&A panels

* Two live performances

* Memorabilia and meet-and-greets

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's immersive camp invites you to dive deep into the world of rock music, providing hands-on opportunities to jam with iconic musicians, refine your craft, and take your performance to new heights. From personalized instruction to unforgettable jam sessions, you'll have the opportunity to collaborate with rock legends in a high-energy, creative environment.

Throughout the camp, you'll form bands with fellow participants, led by experienced rockstar counselors, and rehearse with the musical icons you've admired for years. You'll then take the stage to showcase your skills in a live performance, stepping into the spotlight as you embrace the true spirit of rock 'n' roll.

The rock star counselors include:

* Derek St. Holmes (TED NUGENT)

* Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, DIO)

* Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (GUNS N' ROSES)

* Peter Klett (CANDLEBOX)

* Stet Howland (W.A.S.P.)

* Britt Lightning (VIXEN)

The camp is open to instrumentalists and vocalists of all skill and experience levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, this promises to be a transformative musical adventure.

Spots are limited. Book now and let there be rock at rockcamp.com.

Now celebrating its 27th anniversary, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture — from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp - The Movie", a No. 1 documentary on iTunes with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes chronicling once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

Past Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Roger Daltrey, who said of his participation: "It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."