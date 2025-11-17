RUNNING WILD To Release New Album In Summer 2026

Veteran German metallers RUNNING WILD are continuing work on their new studio album for a tentative summer 2026 release.

Earlier today (Monday, November 17),RUNNING WILD leader Rolf "Rock N' Rolf" Kasparek took to the band's social media to write: "Dear fans, It's been a long time that you haven't heard something about the development of the new studio album. In the beginning of this year I had to prepare everything for the summer festivals we played during June, July and August. Some unforeseen problems arose which had to be solved. Then we played the 5 successful summer festivals and after finishing these I felt ill and got corona. This all set me back in finishing the new album. But since the end of September I was able again working on the songs and I hope that everything is finished before Christmas and that the actual recordings can start in January. The goal is to release the album before our gig at the Wacken Open Air next summer.

"I know you are all waiting for new music and I can assure you that it will be worth the wait. I will get back to you with some actual news before the end of this year. Until then hoist the sails......a storm is coming!"

RUNNING WILD's latest album, "Blood On Blood", came out in October 2021 via Steamhammer/SPV. At the time, Kasparek said that the LP was "probably the best in RUNNING WILD's career to date. Every one of the ten songs sounds exactly as I had it in mind when I composed it," he added. "I've never been happier with a RUNNING WILD record before."

Rolf described "Blood On Blood" as the most diverse offering he had released so far, not only in terms of the compositions but also as far as the production is concerned. The cover artwork was once again designed by Jens Reinhold (VIRGIN STEELE, FREEDOM CALL, among others).

In addition to Rolf, RUNNING WILD's current lineup includes guitarist Peter Jordan, bassist Ole Hempelmann and drummer Michael Wolpers.

RUNNING WILD was formed back in 1976 as GRANITE HEARTS, before changing its moniker, named after the JUDAS PRIEST song, three years later.

Kasparek has led RUNNING WILD since the very beginning and has been the sole founding member of RUNNING WILD since 1984.

RUNNING WILD's current lineup has been stable since 2015.

"Blood On Blood" was RUNNING WILD's seventeenth studio album, and the band's first since 2016's "Rapid Foray".