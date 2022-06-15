RUSH And QUEEN Members Among Musicians Who Will Perform At TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concert In London

RUSH's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, OASIS's Liam Gallagher, QUEEN's Roger Taylor and Brian May, THE POLICE's Stewart Copeland, JANE'S ADDICTION's Chris Chaney, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Joshua Homme, PRETENDERS' Chrissie Hynde, Dave Chappelle, MAMMOTH WVH's Wolfgang Van Halen, Omar Hakim and members of Hawkins's covers band CHEVY METAL are among the artists who will come together with FOO FIGHTERS members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee and the Taylor Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of the late FOO FIGHTERS drummer at London's Wembley Stadium on September 3.

Tickets for the concert be available starting Friday, June 17 at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Another Hawkins tribute show will be held at Los Angeles's Kia Forum on September 27. The lineup for that event will be announced later today.

Proceeds will benefit charities in both the U.K. and the U.S. chosen by the Hawkins family.

As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and, of course, his FOO FIGHTERS brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.

Hawkins was found dead at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota.

An official cause of death for Hawkins hasn't yet been released. But on March 26, Colombia's attorney general's office released a preliminary toxicology report, saying that medical examiners found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins's body, including opioids, benzodiazepines, marijuana and antidepressants.

Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".