RUSH To Release 'The Albums: 1989-1996' Six-LP ATLANTIC Years Box Set

RUSH's first four albums with Atlantic Records will be reissued on vinyl in an upcoming boxed set that includes "Presto" (1989),"Roll The Bones" (1991),"Counterparts" (1993) and "Test For Echo" (1996).

"The Albums: 1989-1996" will be available from the band's store RushBackstage.com and Rhino.com on November 1 as a 6LP boxed set. Pre-order here.

The new collection covers the first four albums that Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart recorded for Atlantic Records before their hiatus in 1997. Each album includes a print of reimagined cover artwork and is housed in a slipcase featuring new artwork by award-winning artist Hugh Syme, who has created all of RUSH's album cover art since 1975.

"Presto" is RUSH's thirteenth studio album and their first with Atlantic Records. The gold-certified record reached No. 16 on the Billboard, marking a more guitar-centric sound for the band. After a brief hiatus, the band emerged with the commercial and critical success "Roll The Bones". It peaked at No. 3 in the U.S., No. 10 in the U.K. and No. 11 in Canada, with the title track reaching No. 9 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

"Counterparts" followed with continued success, landing at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 — one of the band's highest-charting albums. The record was certified platinum and received a 1994 Grammy Award nomination for "Best Rock Instrumental Performance" for their track "Leave That Thing Alone". RUSH released their sixteenth album, "Test For Echo", in 1996, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard chart and the title track taking the No. 1 spot on the Mainstream Rock Track chart.

"The Albums: 1989-1996" celebrates RUSH's enduring legacy as one of the most inventive, compelling, and popular groups in rock history, receiving a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2013. The RIAA has certified RUSH for having the third-highest number of consecutive gold and platinum studio albums by a rock band, topped only by THE BEATLES and THE ROLLING STONES.

Peart died on January 7, 2020, after quietly battling brain cancer for three and a half years. RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

In 2022, Geddy revealed that Neil wanted to keep his cancer diagnosis a secret prior to his death.

Lee went on to say that he and Lifeson had to be "dishonest" to fans in order to protect Peart's privacy.

As one of the most successful Canadian music group in history, RUSH has performed before millions of fans around the world.