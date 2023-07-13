RUSH's ALEX LIFESON Teaches You How To Play 'Limelight' Solo In First Episode Of 'Shred With Shifty'

On the first episode of the new podcast series "Shred With Shifty", which features host and FOO FIGHTERS guitarist Chris Shiflett getting a front-row lesson from our favorite guitar heroes, Shiflett learns the solo from RUSH's "Limelight" with a little help from the man who wrote it, Alex Lifeson. According to Shiflett, Lifeson's lead on the song "does exactly what a great solo should do. It's a scene change, it's kind of emotional, it builds, and yes, it shreds."

Shiflett recalls that in context, both "Limelight" and "Moving Pictures", the 1981 RUSH record that featured the track, were stylistic and structural departures from the rock 'n' roll fare of the day. Compared to AEROSMITH, BLACK SABBATH and KISS, the Canadian prog-rock trio was practically avant-garde.

Lifeson joins Shiflett from a meticulously maintained studio den he built in his apartment ("I'm a Virgo," Lifeson admits),and talks about early influences like Allan Holdsworth, Jeff Beck and Andy Summers. The first solo he learned was from CREAM's "Spoonful", but even after RUSH's international success, he says he never felt confident in his ability. "I've always been a little bit insecure about my playing," he says. "I always felt like I could be better than I was." And despite RUSH's infamously complex arrangements and each member's dazzling technicality, Lifeson remembers that there were occasionally some "trainwrecks" onstage. "With our music, if you got lost, boy, it was hard to get back," he grins.

While memories of the "Limelight" sessions are imperfect ("That was 43 years ago. I can't remember things from 40 minutes ago," Lifeson quips),the guitarist recalls using a modded Stratocaster with a vibrato arm to record the song's solo in five or six takes, which bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee and producer Terry Brown then comped into the final version. The idea was to create a solo that reflected the isolation and fragility of "living in the limelight." "I really wanted to echo that feeling and that sense of loneliness," he says.

"Shred With Shifty" is produced by Jason Shadrick, Chris Shiflett, leading music podcast company Double Elvis and Volume.com along with Premier Guitar. Full video episodes will be available exclusively on Volume.com. Audio versions of every episode will be available on all major podcast platforms. Go to Volume.com/shifty and follow to get alerts as new video episodes are released.

Brady Sadler, executive producer and co-founder of Double Elvis, said: "Double Elvis thrives on the power of music and storytelling. With 'Shred With Shifty', we're embodying these values by diving into the world of guitar legends, the solos that define them, and the untold stories behind those iconic moments. Chris Shiflett's passion for the craft, his curiosity, and his unique ability to connect with other musicians makes him the perfect person to lead this exploration. We couldn't be more excited to partner with him, and with Volume.com to bring this truly unique and entertaining new show to life."

Greg Nacron, COO, Volume.com, added: "We are beyond thrilled to bring 'Shred With Shifty' to life with video on Volume.com. What we love about having this podcast on Volume is the visual nature of the content. The incredible material that Chris covers with these legends is more compelling with the additional video component. We believe fans and guitarists being able to see the frets and fingerings up close and personal creates an enhanced viewer experience."

For more than 25 years, Shiflett has blurred the lines between genre and generation, balancing his full-band projects with a thriving solo career. Named "Americana's biggest rockstar" by Rolling Stone, Shiflett has played a crucial role in shaping the sound and scope of modern-day rock music as a longtime member of the FOO FIGHTERS. He's also an alum of California-based punk rock bands NO USE FOR A NAME and ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES. Shiflett's latest releases refocus his attention on a mix of country twang and rock and roll bang, showcasing the full range of his musical abilities.

