IRON MAIDEN's 'Legacy Of The Beast' Mobile Game Unleashes Collaboration With IN FLAMES

Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey as IRON MAIDEN's acclaimed free-to-play mobile game, Legacy Of The Beast, joins forces with Swedish metallers IN FLAMES to deliver an epic new event: In The Dark.

Following a string of successful partnerships, Legacy Of The Beast proudly unveils another collaboration between IRON MAIDEN and IN FLAMES which promises an extraordinary gaming experience that will captivate metalheads and gamers alike.

This year, IRON MAIDEN's official mobile game has already forged formidable alliances with MOTÖRHEAD, introducing Snaggletooth, and ANTHRAX, welcoming Not Man into the Legacy Of The Beast universe. Now, get ready for the arrival of Jesterhead, IN FLAMES' iconic mascot, as he joins forces with Eddie, the legendary IRON MAIDEN mascot, to execute a daring plan: the closure of the gates to hell.

In an engaging twist within the game's immersive storyline, players will accompany Eddie, the newly appointed ruler of Hell, as he embarks on a mission to revolutionize the game's realms. Recognizing the urgent need to seal the gates to Purgatory once and for all, Eddie seeks the assistance of Jesterhead, a powerful demi-god known for sorcery and magic. Together, they face the daunting challenge of sealing these ancient gates.

Prepare for an exciting week-long event, where you'll unleash your inner metal warrior and battle against the forces of darkness. Inspired by the lyrics and music of IN FLAMES, In The Dark immerses players in a captivating storyline, drawn from the depths of their renowned albums.

Anders Fridén, lead singer of IN FLAMES, says: "To see our Jesterhead next to IRON MAIDEN's Eddie is surreal. Growing up on the music of IRON MAIDEN and being inspired by the visual side of the band — they were one of our big influences when IN FLAMES started. We are honored and beyond excited being a part of this game. Being kids from Gothenburg, Sweden dreams can come true, it can become real. Never stop believing! Up the Irons!!"

Step into the shoes of one of the most iconic mascots in metal history and prepare for a journey like no other! In Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, you become Eddie himself, traveling through time and space to explore a mind-bending array of worlds. With stunning 3D graphics and captivating environments, you'll feel like you're right there beside Eddie as he unleashes his special powers and abilities. From his earliest forms to his latest incarnations, Eddie is ready to take on anything the game throws at — and so are you!

Navigator Games CEO Will Moore says: "IN FLAMES are one of the unequivocal pioneers of melodic death metal and have shared the stage with MAIDEN numerous times so we've wanted to do this collab for ages. We had a great time working with them on the 'In the Dark' Dungeon and developing Jesterhead into one of our most awesome playable characters."

Over the years, Legacy Of The Beast has expanded to include 38 dungeons and six story worlds, from the pits of Hell, Ancient Egypt, and World War II to the far future, with hundreds of characters including over 100 Eddies based on classic MAIDEN album covers. A vast array of enemies — corrupt Demons (Lucifer, Baphomet),Gods (Horus, Osiris, Odin) and Monsters, a bloody Player vs. Player Battle Arena, and a ruthless Gauntlet feature designed to satisfy new players and hardcore long-term players. The "Clans" feature allows players to join forces with their blood brothers to complete team tasks and face off against monstrous Raid Bosses, all to an in-game soundtrack of close to 60 IRON MAIDEN tracks, including "The Trooper", "Where Eagles Dare", "Aces High" and more.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

For more information, visit www.ironmaidenlegacy.com.