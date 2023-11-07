RUSH's GEDDY LEE Is Auctioning Off Part Of His Baseball Memorabilia Collection

Christie's and Hunt Auctionshave announced a historic offering of baseball memorabilia in a December 6 live auction titled "Selections From The Geddy Lee Collection And Important Baseball Memorabilia".

Geddy Lee is universally known as the lead vocalist, bassist, and keyboardist for the iconic rock and roll band RUSH. Lee also enjoys a deep passion for the game of baseball. During the late 1970s, while on tour with RUSH in the United States, Geddy's pursuit to collect artifacts from the national pastime was ignited and continued for over 40 years. "The Geddy Lee Collection" contains hundreds of autographed and historic milestone baseballs, spanning over three centuries of Major League Baseball and American history.

Highlights of Lee's collection include a 1965 baseball signed by THE BEATLES during their Shea Stadium appearance. Geddy's interest in history fused with his passion for baseball most notably found within a stunning collection of U.S. presidential autographed baseballs, including examples ceremonial first pitch balls signed by John F. Kennedy, Harry Truman, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.

In a social media post announcing his decision to part with some of his collection, Geddy said: "It's been an education and privilege for the past 35 years to amass a wonderful and supremely mammoth collection of baseball memorabilia. Yet, I've decided it's time to move some of it on for other collectors to enjoy.

"I admit I'm a crazy person, who's been obsessed with the acquisition of many, MANY, fascinating things. Most recently, of course, a wonderful collection of vintage bass guitars. Yet, you just can't have it all! What an effin' blast it's been, but I must have had too much stuff because after these selections were sent to Christies my wife stepped into my office and said, 'Hey! I thought you were selling some of your collection?? ' … Uh, yeah Honey, I am…. Oopsie!

"So for all you other baseball nuts and collecting maniacs out there.. check out my awesome stuff at Christie's in New York. Online now and live Auction on Dec 6th."

In a 2016 interview with MLB, Lee stated about his love of baseball: "Well, baseball is a great thing to watch when you're on the road because you've got a lot of dead time. And it's a fantastic way, for me, to escape from the rigors of the road and from whatever I'm up to. And I watch the games whenever I can and I follow the box scores religiously — even during intermission."

Asked which his team was growing up, he said: "Well, before we had a Major League team, we had the team of the Tigers there, and Sparky Anderson, in fact, I think played for the old Toronto Maple Leafs back in the day, so I went down to that park when I was very young. But then, when the Expos came along, I became a big Expos fan. And that's how I met some of my pals that are still with [the] organization."

"The Geddy Lee Collection" is complemented by other small collections, including The Gladstone Collection Of Baseball Art, which features first-class baseball related artwork and memorabilia. Bill Gladstone was the chairman/principal owner of the Tri-City ValleyCats, and was elected to the board of directors for the National Baseball Hall Of Fame And Museum in 1991. Further highlights include trophies from the personal collection of "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, and a Hank Aaron 1968 Atlanta Braves professional model home jersey, worn in his 500th home run.