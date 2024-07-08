RYAN ADAMS Releases Cover Of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's 'Clean My Wounds'; PEPPER KEENAN Reacts

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams performed a stripped-down cover version of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's "Clean My Wounds" on June 21 at Meymandi Concert Hall in the band's original hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina. You can now hear his rendition in the YouTube clip below.

"Clean My Wounds" was released as the third single from CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's fourth studio album, 1994's "Deliverance". Written by lead vocalist/guitarist Pepper Keenan, "Clean My Wounds" was a hit on rock radio, peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, the band's highest-charting single along with "Albatross" (which also peaked at No. 19).

A North Carolina native who grew up on punk rock and heavy metal, Adams told BLABBERMOUTH.NET about his decision to cover the track: "Some folks have sports teams they follow for life, through thick or thin. For me that's C.O.C. In memory of Pepper's father passing, I covered 'Clean My Wounds' in NOLA and the Carolinas. They mean more to me than I could ever say. Most C.O.C. fans feel that same way. C.O.C. are always and will aways be my team and I'll fly the flag forever."

Pepper was equally full of praise for Adams, saying: "I've been a friend and fan of Ryan's music and skills for a very long time. C.O.C. and Ryan sharpened our teeth in the same neck of the woods in the Old North State as youngsters. I consider Ryan to be one of the best singer /songwriters out there. Knew it back then, still do. To hear him do his thing to one of our songs in such a beautiful and haunting way, as well as dedicating it to my father, was quite moving to say the least. Honestly stopped me dead in my tracks. Very special on many levels and emotions. Thank you for that brother. Love and respect always."

Jerry Pepper Keenan (pictured below) passed away on June 7 at the age of 83.

Pepper joined CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1990, but he did not become the band's lead singer until the recording of the aforementioned "Deliverance".

On his current tour, Adams is playing his albums "Love Is Hell" and "Self-Titled" in celebration of their respective 10th and 20th anniversaries. He is also performing classics and fan favorites.

Adams is a seven-time Grammy-nominated artist with 22 studio albums to his name. He has produced albums for musicians such as Willie Nelson, Jesse Malin and Jenny Lewis. Adams has also collaborated with a number of other artists, including WEEZER, FALL OUT BOY and AMERICA.

Born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Adams began his music career in local bands before gaining prominence with the popular country group WHISKEYTOWN in the mid-1990s, releasing several critically acclaimed albums, including "Faithless Street" (1995) and "Strangers Almanac" (1997). He released his debut solo album, "Heartbreaker", in 2000, receiving widespread acclaim with songs like "Oh My Sweet Carolina" and "Come Pick Me Up".

Adams has had a very public love affair with metal over the past decade and a half. He has hosted a mock cable access show called "Night Sweats" and even attended Ronnie James Dio's funeral. He had also previously performed stripped-down versions of IRON MAIDEN's "Wasted Years", RATT's "Round And Round" and DIO's "Holy Diver".

Back in 2010, Adams released what was described at the time as a "first fully realized sci-fi metal concept album" called "Orion" that was recorded in 2006 and featured artwork by Michel "Away" Langevin from Canadian metal innovators VOIVOD.