SABATON Announces 'The War To End All Wars' Movie

Swedish metallers SABATON have announced that for the last two years, they have been busy working on an exciting, large-scale project.

In 2023, SABATON will release "The War To End All Wars" movie, a full-length musical motion picture featuring songs from the band's tenth studio album, "The War To End All Wars". This movie vividly tells the stories of World War I by way of animation and live action. It will give the viewer a better understanding of what the band’s songs on the album are about — it is a musical and historical adventure.

Currently in post-production, the movie is being made in collaboration with Yarnhub animation studio. SABATON previously worked with the studio on other projects, including the most recent animated story video for "The Red Baron".

"The War To End All Wars" movie is on a completely different scale that neither the band nor Yarnhub have ever attempted before.

SABATON bassist Pär Sundström said: "We premiered an early version of this movie to journalists during a preview session for our latest album, 'The War To End All Wars', at the Royal Military Museum in Brussels. Witnessing their reaction to it was priceless — they were speechless — so we decided to take it to the next level and push the boundaries even further for a global audience."

Added David Webb of Yarnhub: "When SABATON asked us to go beyond anything we had produced before and jointly create a film for their new album, we were filled with excitement and trepidation. It was a massive undertaking that required new people, technology, and skills. But we couldn't miss the opportunity. We often say our mission is to harvest goosebumps, and our work with SABATON has always been the most successful in that regard. It's been two years in the making, but after spending many late nights and weekends in meetings with the band, the end result is something unique. A new way to listen to the album; a deeper understanding that helps the viewer experience the bravery and tragedy that was the inspiration for SABATON's latest masterwork."

"The War To End All Wars" movie is a cohesive, thought-provoking and emotionally charged piece with a heavy focus on storytelling. It features members of the band, both in real life and animated, and a lot of research and effort has been put into it to ensure it depicts history in the most accurate way possible — this is something that the band is very passionate about.

SABATON had a dream of creating something that's entertaining but with great educational value, and that dream has become a reality after two years of hard work.

SABATON climbed the international charts with "The War To End All Wars", securing No. 1 positions in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Poland, Hungary and Finland. Having achieved the top position for the second time in Germany, Sweden and Finland, the album peaked at No. 1 in Poland, Hungary and Austria for the first time in the band’s career. This and additional outstanding results in other territories have made "The War To End All Wars" SABATON's most successful album so far.

SABATON announced the rescheduled dates for the European leg of their tour, known as "The Tour To End All Tours", as well as an extension of "The Great Sweden Tour" with 20 additional shows in 20 more cities taking place in early 2023.