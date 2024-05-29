SABATON Concert Film 'The Tour To End All Tours' To Receive Theatrical Release In October

Swedish metallers SABATON will release "The Tour To End All Tours" concert film in partnership with All Things Live!The film will hit theaters on October 11, 2024, and tickets will be released on August 26, 2024.

Titled "Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours", this concert film holds a special place in SABATON's hearts. It was recorded at the sold-out Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, where thousands of fans gathered to watch the band. For those who know SABATON well, you'll understand the profound significance of this concert. When SABATON first performed in the Netherlands six years after the formation, they played to a small crowd — only a handful of people. Reflecting on this incredible contrast from then to now truly blows SABATON's minds.

Now, SABATON invites you to embark on a heavy metal journey like no other and celebrate the largest tour to date! "Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours" will throw you straight into the heart of their explosive live performance. If you're looking for energy, pyrotechnics and heavy metal with a side of history, look no further. SABATON's got you covered.

Watch the trailer for "Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours" below.

SABATON bassist and manager Pär Sundström says: "In 2023, we embarked on our biggest tour ever, and in Europe alone, we covered over 50,000 kilometers with a dedicated team of 170 amazing people, nine buses, 12 trucks, and even a tank! 'The Tour To End All Tours' was an unforgettable journey for each of us — unique, thrilling, and deeply eye-opening. We wanted to share this extraordinary experience with everyone, especially those who couldn’t attend our live shows for whatever reason."

He adds: "Coming from humble beginnings, performing at the sold-out Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam was a surreal and monumental achievement for us. We hope you enjoy the SABATON experience and we're confident you won't be disappointed! October 11th. Mark that date on your calendar."

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has achieved quadruple-platinum sales, headlined major festivals and sold-out arena concerts across the globe, and earned a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation as one of the hardest working bands in rock. SABATON combines standout stage design and production with epic concept albums, linking real-life historical war events with classic kick-ass metal. To date, the band has released ten studio albums, amassed six gold, two platinum, and one four-times-platinum awards, seen eight of its albums score Top 10 international chart status, and six claim the Top 5. The band has earned eight Metal Hammer/Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. SABATON has also accumulated more than two billion streams across all streaming platforms.