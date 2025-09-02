SABATON Is Planning Something 'Very Special' For Upcoming Tour: 'We Have Two Stages And Something That Connects Them'

In November 2025, Swedish metallers SABATON will embark on a 20-city European run dubbed "The Legendary Tour". The band teased the trek as "a huge celebration of SABATON's music, storytelling and the incredible bond they share with their fans", featuring "The Legendary Orchestra and other surprises," resulting in "something unprecedented." "The Legendary Tour" will be SABATON's first headlining tour in support of the band's upcoming eleventh studio album, "Legends", which will arrive on October 17 via Better Noise Music.

Speaking to "Coffee With Ola", the YouTube program hosted by Ola Englund, SABATON bassist and manager Pär Sundström stated about the upcoming trek (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've got bigger stuff planned for the upcoming tour [than what we have done before]. And it's a very special kind of thing, so we have to build it around the 'Legends' album. But I don't wanna spoil too much. I think it will be exciting to see it. And we are also building a show that is a little bit more than just a rock show, so to say. So we have two stages and something that connects them.

"On the previous tour, 'The Tour To End All Tours', we used a couple of little acting things, and there was a little bit more theater than we did before," he explained. "A lot of fans liked it, and it further strengthened the topics with the show. And we thought, 'Okay, let's continue down this road.' So it's a little bit more on the theater side. And then we got this little twist there, which is the opening band, which is 'The Legendary Orchestra', which we created specifically around — this was the time, this was the album, this is the tour. It's not like SABATON and orchestra. There will be a full show with SABATON, but before that it's a full show with The Legendary Orchestra, which is pretty much — you can see it as a cover band of SABATON, playing SABATON tunes [that we won't play during our set on the upcoming tour], but in orchestral arrangements, with lead instrumentalists, lead vocalists, choirs, and it's very powerful, very emotional, and it sounds, of course, completely different — no electrical guitars, no drums, percussions… So a SABATON fan gets a lot of SABATON songs. And just that we can't play all of them ourselves, because, yeah, that would be a very long night for us and we wouldn't be able to do so many of them."

Regarding SABATON's switch from longtime record label Nuclear Blast to Better Noise Music, Sundström said: "It was something that we were negotiating with for over a very long period of time. It's an important step because we had been with Nuclear Blast since 2010. So it's 15 years working with Nuclear Blast. And to move away from them, it was a decision because we wanted to try, like what happens if we go somewhere else? What new networks, what new ideas, what comes out of it? And so it's been an interesting thing, but it's also so much people to talk to. And I found that we really needed also a label that has a strong presence in the United States. So, during this, like, one and a half year when we've been negotiating, it's a lot of nighttime calls to various departments in America and interviewing them about how they do ideas, feeling, what do you think about this? [We] shared the album with a bunch of them and to get feedback, like, are they gonna like it? And this kind of things. It's been a very interesting process to find a new record label. And then we kind of ended up where it all started, because Better Noise Music, they came to visit very early. They jumped on a flight to meet up with us and expressed [that], like, they really would like to work with us. And in their roster, they don't really have any band in the power metal genre. So it was also a challenge for them to try something that they haven't really worked before, which I liked that they were not afraid of that challenge. They were, like, 'We would like to do this, and we think that we can do a great job with it.' So it's been very exciting. And now we're living it and we're in the middle of it and seeing things unfold and we see the new networks, we see the new opportunities."

Throughout the aptly titled "Legends", which blends rock and history for fans of all ages, SABATON delves into some of history's greatest and most loved characters such as Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan Of Arc),Napoleon Bonaparte, Julius Caesar and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi.

"Legends" will be available across various different physical formats and retailer exclusives including CD, 2CD digibook, 2CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork each),additional exclusive vinyl colors and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the 2CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).

Among 11 unique vinyl editions, each one portraying one legendary figure, "Legends" will be available as the "Hannibal Edition" and the "Miyamoto Musashi Edition", which are linked to today's song releases for "Lightning At The Gates" (Hannibal) and "The Duelist" (Miyamoto Musashi).

"Legends" is a rock odyssey that transcends time and borders, with melodic guitar riffs, goosebump-inducing choirs, and epic choruses. It marks a bold evolution in storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs, they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists, and revolutionaries.

SABATON have always had a signature focus on writing songs about historical battles, wars, and acts of heroism that have solidified their impact with their loyal and longtime fans. They've collaborated closely with its network of specialists, developed over the years since the launch of the Sabaton History Channel on YouTube, to make sure this new album is once again as close to reality as possible.

SABATON continues to work with graphic artist Peter Sallai to create the striking album artwork, and producer Jonas Kjellgren is once again behind the boards from his Swedish Black Lounge Studios to create the classic SABATON sound the band is now known for.

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has headlined major festivals, sold-out arena concerts worldwide, and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they've earned gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. Eight of their albums scored Top 10 international chart status, and six claimed the Top 5. SABATON has earned eight Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy Award) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. They've accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and two billion views on YouTube.

Guitarist Thobbe Englund originally joined SABATON in April 2012 and amicably parted ways with the band in July 2016 to focus on his personal life and expand his creativity. He rejoined SABATON in February 2024.

Englund recorded two studio albums with SABATON, namely "Heroes" (2014) and "The Last Stand" (2016),and assisted with the songwriting of some very popular songs including "Shiroyama" and "Fields Of Verdun", among others.

Last fall, SABATON served as main support to JUDAS PRIEST on the legendary heavy metal band's North American tour.

Photo credit: Steve Bright