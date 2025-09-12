SABATON Releases New Single 'Crossing The Rubicon' Featuring Members Of NOTHING MORE

Swedish metallers SABATON have released their latest single, "Crossing The Rubicon", featuring singer Jonny Hawkins and guitarist Mark Vollelunga of NOTHING MORE. This special collaborative version of the track hits the radio airwaves today, while the original version will be available as part of the SABATON's upcoming "Legends" album.

Blending rock and history for fans of all ages, "Legends" will arrive on October 17 via Better Noise Music and mark the band's label debut.

"Working with our American brothers in NOTHING MORE on our new single 'Crossing The Rubicon' has been an absolute pleasure," says SABATON frontman Joakim Brodén. "When we shared the song with the guys, they really liked it and were genuinely excited about a collaboration, which got us really pumped. There's something powerful about bringing two worlds together in music."

"I'm really glad we got the chance to team up with our new labelmates NOTHING MORE for this one," adds SABATON bassist Pär Sundström. "Collaborating with them added a cool touch. This one's a special treat for both their fans and ours!"

NOTHING MORE frontman Jonny Hawkins says: "This song awakens that old, war spirit in me and makes me want to ride a horse straight into the gates of hell. I'm proud to be a part of it with such an incredible band like SABATON."

"We are very honored and excited to release this collaboration with our newfound Swedish labelmates SABATON," adds NOTHING MORE guitarist Mark Vollelunga. "It was fun to do something a little different than we were used to, and we're stoked they wanted us to put our special NOTHING MORE sauce on their Scandinavian metal."

Throughout the aptly titled "Legends", SABATON delves into some of history's greatest and most loved characters such as Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan of Arc),Napoleon Bonaparte, Julius Caesar, and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi. For "Crossing The Rubicon", their focus is on Julius Caesar, who rose to prominence in the Roman Republic as consul. He enacted reforms to reduce corruption and ease taxation while leading his legions to victories in Gaul, defeating tribes like the Arverni, Helvetii and Belgae, and expanding Roman territory to the Rhine and Danube rivers. As his influence grew, political rivals became increasingly hostile. In response, he famously crossed the Rubicon, igniting a civil war. After defeating his enemies in Italy, Greece, and Egypt, he returned to Rome with dictatorial powers, implementing the Julian calendar and modernizing public works. However, on the Ides of March in 44 B.C., he was assassinated by Senate conspirators, ending his rule but leaving a significant legacy as a master strategist and ambitious leader who reshaped Rome's future.

"Everyone knows the phrase 'Veni, vidi, vici,'" says Sundström. "It's iconic, just like Caesar himself. He was a force of nature who reshaped an entire empire. And his story… well, it's pure SABATON material. When we did some internal trials of the new songs and got our closest friends and colleagues to listen to it, we quickly noticed that this was one of the — if not the — top tracks from our new album. Let's see if the fans agree."

"Julius Caesar is an incredibly intriguing figure," adds Brodén, "and let's be real, he's known all around the world for a reason! His story is legendary. He was a brilliant general, a bold leader, and a trailblazer of ancient history. His story has war, ambition, betrayal…everything that fits right into the world of SABATON. He didn't just fight battles; he changed the course of history. That mix of strategy, drama, and raw power made him a go-to choice for 'Legends'."

"Legends" will be available across various physical formats and retailer exclusives including CD, two-CD digibook, two-CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork each),additional exclusive vinyl colors, and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the two-CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).

Among 11 unique vinyl editions, each one portraying one legendary figure, "Legends" will be available as the "Julius Caesar Edition."

"Legends" is a rock odyssey that transcends time and borders, with melodic guitar riffs, goosebump-inducing choirs, and epic choruses. It marks a bold evolution in storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs, they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists, and revolutionaries. It marks the very first time that every band member has come together to contribute to the songwriting process. This is SABATON as you've never heard them before — relentless and unbound. "Legends" is a global journey through the annals of warfare, leadership and unbreakable will.

SABATON have always had a signature focus on writing songs about historical battles, wars, and acts of heroism that have solidified their impact with their loyal and longtime fans. They've collaborated closely with its network of specialists, developed over the years since the launch of the Sabaton History Channel on YouTube, to make sure this new album is once again as close to reality as possible.

They continue to work with graphic artist Peter Sallai to create the striking album artwork, and producer Jonas Kjellgren is once again behind the boards from his Swedish Black Lounge Studios to create the classic SABATON sound the band is now known for.

Four songs have already been released from "Legends": "The Duelist" and "Lightning At The Gates" (July 25),"Hordes Of Khan" (June 6) and "Templars" (April 25):

"The Duelist" has been streamed over three million times, and the video has been viewed over one million times.

"Lightning At The Gates" has been streamed over 2.6 million times, and the video has been viewed over one million times.

"Hordes Of Khan" has been streamed over 6.3 million times, while the video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

"Templars" has been streamed over 19.1 million times, while the official video and lyric video have been viewed more than 5.7 million times.

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has headlined major festivals, sold out arena concerts worldwide, and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they've earned gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. Eight of their albums scored Top 10 international chart status, and six claimed the Top 5. SABATON has earned eight Metal Hammer/Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy Award) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. They've accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and two billion views on YouTube.

Photo credit: Steve Bright / Travis Shinn