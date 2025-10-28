SABATON Shares Behind-The-Scenes Documentary From Making Of Epic 'I, Emperor' Music Video

Coming off the announcement of a massive 2025 worldwide tour including a 31-date North American run set for early 2026, Swedish metallers SABATON have just released their eleventh studio album, "Legends", via Better Noise Music (marking the band's label debut). It features the latest single and accompanying video "I, Emperor", based on the complex and controversial Napoleon Bonaparte.

A half-hour behind-the-scenes documentary from the making of the "I, Emperor" video can be seen below.

SABATON states: "Are you ready to go behind the scenes of 'I, Emperor' — our nod to Napoleon? If you've wondered what it takes to bring one of our wildest music videos to life, step inside the chaos (the good kind) and meet the creative masterminds who turned a crazy idea into an epic visual tribute!

"'I, Emperor' is inspired by one of [SABATON bassist] Pär's [Sundström] favorite childhood obsessions — board games.

"This video is packed with nostalgia, fun and a whole lot of strategy… and trust us, the making-of was just as legendary as the final cut.

"Got your dice ready? Let's play!"

Throughout the album, SABATON — Joakim Brodén (vocals),Pär Sundström (bass),Chris Rörland (guitar),Thobbe Englund (guitar),Hannes Van Dahl (drums) — delves into some of history's greatest and most loved characters such as Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan of Arc),Hannibal, Genghis Khan, Vlad the Impaler, Julius Caesar, the Knights Templar, and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi.

This eleventh studio album marks a bold evolution in SABATON's sound and storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs; they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists and revolutionaries.

For the album's sixth single, "I, Emperor", SABATON is setting its sights on the complex and controversial Napoleon Bonaparte, who rose to fame during the French Revolution and became a hero after his Italian campaign. He took power as First Consul, then crowned himself Emperor. Known for his brilliant military tactics, he beat major European powers in battles like Austerlitz and Rivoli. He also reformed laws with the Napoleonic Code, but his ambition caught up with him after a failed invasion of Russia and defeat at Waterloo, and he was exiled.

"Epic battles, bold moves and a rise from nothing to emperor," explains frontman Joakim Brodén. "Napoleon is straight-up legendary and his story is basically built for a SABATON song. Plus, this one was greatly — and I mean greatly — requested by fans. So here it is… you asked, we delivered!"

Continues bassist Pär Sundström: "I was excited about 'I, Emperor', because I've seen countless requests for us to write a song about Napoleon, which is usually a sign that fans will get excited about a song. This one's got that anthem energy, and we've got a feeling it's gonna be a fan favorite." He adds: "It's punchy, powerful and seriously catchy, that's something we all felt when Joakim was singing along to the music during the filming of the video for the song. I can't wait to hear what everyone thinks. I'm curious to see if fans think this one should make it into the setlist for future shows!"

The accompanying music video is a tribute to one of Sundström's favorite childhood hobbies, board games. The concept was to create a historical board game replay of the Battle of Waterloo, with the twist being that the band members are the ones deciding the fate of the battle without being aware of it. Joakim took on the role of the French, while Pär and guitarist Chris Rörland represented the British, and drummer Hannes Van Dahl and guitarist Thobbe Englund represented the Prussians.

It was set up to depict Joakim versus the rest of the band, since he had studied a book detailing how Napoleon should have fought the battle in order to achieve victory. In the video, he uses that knowledge to outplay his band members completely, and wins. But his victory doesn't just end the game; it rewrites history. When they leave the gaming room, they discover that the British pub they started off in has transformed into a French café. The band ended up in an alternate reality where France actually won the Battle of Waterloo.

For the "I, Emperor" music video shoot, Joakim brought along a stack of books, each one connected to Sabaton History Channel (that has over 364,000 subscribers) topics and songs the band have written about over the years, and Pär showed up with a collection of collectible board games to help set the scene. They even took a trip to a local second-hand market to pick up extra props and decorations to make the set look exciting. It was a proper mix of research, geekiness, and treasure hunting.

"Legends" marks the very first time that every SABATON bandmember has come together to contribute to the songwriting process. This is SABATON as you've never heard them before — relentless and unbound. "Legends" is a global journey through the annals of warfare, leadership and unbreakable will.

Building on SABATON's intense blend of rock and world history for fans of all ages, "Legends" is available worldwide as a digital download, as well as in various physical formats and retailer exclusives including CD, 2 CD digibook, 2 CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork with each),additional exclusive vinyl colors, and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the 2 CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has headlined major festivals, sold-out arena concerts worldwide, and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest-working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they've earned gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. Eight of their albums scored Top 10 international chart status, and six claimed the Top 5. SABATON has earned eight Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy Award) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. They've accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and two billion views on YouTube.

Known for their explosive stage presence and epic concert experience, SABATON is in the midst of a massive worldwide tour that kicked off October 6 in Istanbul, Turkey and continues November 14 in Cologne, Germany. The itinerary will take them through North America for a 32-date tour set kicking off February 9, 2026 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The trek will hit venues across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Tickets are available now at LiveNation.com.