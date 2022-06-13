SACRED REICH Cancels European Festival Appearances So Guitarist WILEY ARNETT Can Undergo Surgery

Arizona thrashers SACRED REICH have canceled their appearances at this month's Copenhell (Denmark), Graspop Metal Meeting (Belgium) and Hellfest (France) festivals so that guitarist Wiley Arnett can undergo surgery an unspecified injury.

Earlier today (Monday, June 13), SACRED REICH issued the following statement: "We are sorry that we will not be playing Copenhell, Graspop or Hellfest this year. Wiley has an injury that requires surgery. He will make a full recovery but not in time for these shows. Sorry to disappoint our fans looking forward to seeing us at these great festivals but we hope to see you at one of the shows in the future. Thank you for your understanding."

SACRED REICH's latest album, "Awakening", was released in August 2019 via Metal Blade Records. The band's first LP in 23 years was produced by Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE, among others. The album marks SACRED REICH's first release since the return of drummer Dave McClain.

"Awakening" was described in a press release as "a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, killer solos and socially conscious lyrics that demonstrate a true understanding of everything that matters most in the world today."

"Awakening" was engineered by John Aquilino and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum.

In 2019, SACRED REICH guitarist and founding member Jason Rainey exited the band for "health reasons" and was replaced by Joey Radziwill. Rainey died in March 2020 of an apparent heart attack.