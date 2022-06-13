AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY Announces Three Solo July 2022 Performances With THE JOE PERRY PROJECT

Legendary AEROSMITH guitarist and songwriter Joe Perry has confirmed three Northeast solo gigs in July for THE JOE PERRY PROJECT: Thursday July 21 at Hampton Beach Casino in Hampton, New Hampshire; Friday, July 22 at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts; and Saturday, July 23 at the Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. These performances mark the first solo shows for Perry in more than four years (around the release of his 2018 "Sweetzerland Manifesto" album).

"Since my schedule has freed up and we have a slot of time to play some shows, I wanted to jump on that opportunity," Perry says. "Aside from the obvious, terrible effects the pandemic brought with it, I missed being on the road. However, it is actually the first time that myself and my wife Billie were able to sleep in our own bed for this long of a period without having to think about packing our bags. So it has been a new experience for us. Now, I'm really excited to do these shows, especially with this lineup of THE JOE PERRY PROJECT: Buck Johnson on keyboards (AEROSMITH, DOOBIE BROTHERS, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES), Joe Pet on drums (one of the original members of THE JOE PERRY PROJECT), Chris Wyse on bass guitar (HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, THE CULT and OZZY OSBOURNE) and the incredible Gary Cherone on vocals."

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee continues, "The setlist will have a couple of new songs, a couple of my other solo songs, and a couple of AEROSMITH songs that AEROSMITH usually doesn't play, and everything in between…"

"I am also releasing another solo album on vinyl called 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII' later this year, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity to get some of the new songs out there. And since people will probably be sharing the new tracks on social media, the two new songs from the set — which I recorded in London with my sons Roman and Tony — are 'Quake', with vocal by Gary Cherone, and 'Fortunate One' which features Chris Robinson. The new album will also include a couple of songs from the first release ('Sweetzerland Manifesto'), some of which weren't ready to go on that initial record."

Following these shows, Perry will return to his AEROSMITH commitments.

"We are gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band and will definitely have some incredible forgotten treasures for our fans that we found deep-diving into the vaults and there's a lot more to come," he says. "On the live side, we can't wait to get back on the stage together! We have a special date in Maine in September and our big 50th-anniversary show at home at Fenway [Boston] before we head back to Vegas for the two residencies."

July 21 - Hampton Beach Casino - Hampton, NH

July 22 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA **

July 23 - Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino - Atlantic City, NJ

** Special guest with ZZ TOP

Photo credit: Aaron Hirsch