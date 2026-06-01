SAGA To Embark On 50th-Anniversary '1977-2027: The Generations Tour'

Canadian progressive music icons SAGA will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2027 by embarking on a special tour.

Details on "Saga 50 - 1977-2027: The Generations Tour" will be announced soon at sagagen.com.

As previously reported, SAGA will return to live performances later this month with a series of carefully selected engagements across Canada. Following his extended recovery after being diagnosed with cancer, SAGA frontman Michael Sadler will rejoin guitarist Ian Crichton and keyboardist Jim Gilmour in the core lineup.

A few updates to SAGA's touring lineup have also been made for these shows. Mike Thorne remains the primary drummer, though fans may see the familiar and highly capable Brad Park stepping in for selected dates, as he has done successfully in the past. On bass, Mike Borkosky returns to handle those duties after performing with SAGA on the 2024 tour. As the band welcomes Mike back, it also marks the end of Dusty Chesterfield's time with SAGA.

Last July, Sadler denied that he was terminally ill, just a day after he revealed that the rare form of aggressive, muscle-invasive cancer with which he was diagnosed in 2024 was "incurable and untreatable".

When Michael's wife Gwen first revealed his diagnosis in September 2024, she wrote that he was battling "a highly aggressive form of muscle invasive cancer, a rare type that occurs in only 3-5 % of the cases."

SAGA has released nearly two dozen albums so far, including the band's latest, "Symmetry", which came out in March 2021 via earMUSIC.

SAGA formed in 1977 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and released its first album in 1978. Since that time, SAGA has sold ten million albums and performed in over 20 countries to over 15 million people.

For nearly five decades, SAGA has led the way in music innovation and audience interaction. Throughout this time, the band has released nearly two dozen studio-recorded CDs under the umbrella of major record companies and has filmed over 20 music videos. Their hits include "Don't Be Late", "Wind Him Up", "On The Loose", "The Flyer" and "Scratching The Surface".

SAGA is widely regarded as one of the most influential progressive rock bands in Canada and around the world.