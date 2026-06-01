WEDNESDAY 13 Announces High-Octane Live Album 'Un-Alive At Pol'and'Rock 2025'

It was a hot day in the Polish summer, over 750,000 fans had crammed their way into the Czaplinek-Broczyno airfield in northwestern Poland for the 2025 Pol'and'Rock festival, a storied tradition for over 30 years. WEDNESDAY 13 — the namesake band of the former frontman of the MURDERDOLLS — hot off its smash hit album "Mid Death Crisis", took the stage and proceeded to decimate onlookers with a triumphant hit parade, commanding the crowd with excitement and awe. Thankfully, for us all, they had the soundboard tapped, and now that explosive performance will live on forever as "Un-Alive At Pol'and'Rock 2025", dropping September 25, 2026 via Napalm Records.

Wednesday 13 comments: "I'm so excited for the release of our new live album. And it's not just a live record in front of a few people; this is the biggest concert we've ever played. Over 750,000 people in attendance for the Pol'and'Rock festival where we deliver one of the most memorable Wednesday 13 concerts of our career."

A career-spanning set of both WEDNESDAY 13 and MURDERDOLLS hits, the band journeys through Mr. Motherfucker's extensive catalogue. With MURDERDOLLS classics like "Summertime Suicide" and "197666", Wednesday 13 takes us from the beginning through his solo catalog, featuring "Transylvania 90210" hits "Look What The Bats Dragged In" and "Bad Things", "The Dixie Dead"'s "Too Fast For Blood", "Horrifier"'s "Good Day To Be A Bad Guy", and a plethora of bangers from "Mid Death Crisis", including "In Misery", "When The Devil Commands" and "Rotting Away". A bloody good time from beginning to end, this album is meant to be heard with the windows down, your accelerator through the floor, and bats on the moonlit horizon.

"Un-Alive At Pol'and'Rock 2025" track listing:

01. Blood Fades To Black

02. Look What The Bats Dragged In

03. Too Fast For Blood

04. Rotting Away

05. I Want You Dead

06. When The Devil Commands

07. Summertime Suicide

08. 197666

09. There's No Such Thing As Monsters

10. In Misery

11. Good Day To Be A Bad Guy

12. Nowhere

13. I Walked With A Zombie

14. Bad Things

15. I Love To Say Fuck

WEDNESDAY 13 will embark on the extensive "Shocktober Blood" tour across North America this fall. Kicking off September 23 in San Jose, California, the trek will haunt a slew of major cities across the United States, including Portland, Oregon; Las Vegas, Nevada; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee before its conclusion on Halloween in Denver, Colorado.

Wednesday 13 previously described "Mid Death Crisis" as a fun, campy, "leave-your-brain-at-the-door" rager and a true return to his hard-rocking roots. Produced by guitarist Alex Kane (LIFE, SEX & DEATH, ENUFF Z'NUFF, ANTIPRODUCT) and mixed by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, PRONG, DEVILDRIVER) the album oozes infectious 1980s sleaze metal energy, further accented by a blitzing guest vocal from FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe.

WEDNESDAY 13 is:

Wednesday 13 - Vocals

Jack Tankersely - Guitar

Ashes - Lead Guitar

Troy Doebbler - Bass

Mike Dupke - Drums

Photo credit: Anabel DFlux