SALIVA Shares New Single 'Cope' Featuring TREVOR MCNEVAN Of THOUSAND FOOT KRUTCH

SALIVA has returned with a new single, "Cope", featuring Trevor McNevan of THOUSAND FOOT KRUTCH, available now via Judge & Jury Records.

"Cope" is a rock song that illustrates a vision of hope to people in a dark place. The track blends the crisp rap cadence of SALIVA frontman Bobby Amaru with the soaring vocals of Trevor McNevan of THOUSAND FOOT KRUTCH. The song was produced by Cameron Pierce Mizell (MACHINE GUN KELLY, SLEEPING WITH SIRENS) and Luke Fiadino (LOCKED SHUT, DIXON DALLAS, JACKSON ROSE).

Resurfacing the sonic aesthetic of SALIVA's No. 1 modern rock hit "Always" and No. 2 mainstream rock hit "Your Disease", "Cope" was inspired by a mutual passion shared by both Bobby and Trevor to help people afflicted by addiction and personal demons.

Amaru says: "'Cope' is about the quiet battles young people fight while trying to figure out who they are in a world that doesn't always make it easy. It's for every kid who feels too much, thinks too hard, and is just trying to make it through the noise. Having Trevor McNevan on this track was a blast and I feel that he really brought the song home."

McNevan adds: "'Cope' is about losing control — and realizing you were never meant to have control in the first place. The song really illustrates the feeling of hitting the bottom and realizing the only way up is to surrender."

SALIVA's career launched in 2001 with the release of "Every Six Seconds", a certified double platinum-selling album, containing the hits "Click Click Boom" and 2002 Grammy-nominated "Your Disease". SALIVA's in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified gold-selling album "Back In To Your System" that contained top singles "Always", "Raise Up" and the Nikki Sixx-co-written "Rest In Pieces". Despite original vocalist Josey Scott leaving the band in 2011, the addition of Bobby Amaru brought a contemporary feel to SALIVA, all while staying true to the band's blue-collar roots. Amaru has been the SALIVA frontman for the past decade plus and was featured on the most recent releases, "Rise Up", "Love Lies And Therapy", "10 Lives", "Every Twenty Years" EP and "Revelation".

Shortly before the release of the most recent album, SALIVA guitarist Wayne Swinny passed away unexpectedly. The "Come Back Stronger" video was notably filmed just days before Swinny's death, and was dedicated to the fallen guitarist . The album went on to be highly acclaimed by critics and the singles "Crows" and "High On Me" charted Top 20 on Billboard's Active Rock chart. The band continues to honor "Uncle Wayne" at every show.

With nearly four million monthly listeners and Spotify and a catalog that boasts more than one billion streams, the popularity of the music, old and new, endures.

To celebrate the release of "Revelation: Retold" earlier in 2025, the deluxe album from SALIVA, the band released a music video for "Horizon" featuring Kevin Martin of CANDLEBOX, honoring their musical legacy with never-before-seen clips of Swinny on stage and in the studio. The deluxe record is available on Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, SEETHER, SKILLET, OF MICE & MEN) and Neil Sanderson of THREE DAYS GRACE. The track was recorded at Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills.

SALIVA is Bobby Amaru (vocals),Brad Stewart (bass),Josh Kulack (guitar),Sebastian LaBar (guitar) and Sammi Jo Bishop (drums).