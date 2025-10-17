SALIVA Teams Up With Ex-HINDER Frontman AUSTIN JOHN WINKLER On New Single 'Too Broke To Fix'

After wrapping up a string of dates with EARSHOT, THE FOUNDER featuring Austin John Winkler (ex-HINDER) and LYLVC, SALIVA has joined forces with Austin John Winkler once again on the release of a new single, "Too Broke To Fix", via Judge & Jury Records, available across all digital streaming platforms today.

SALIVA vocalist Bobby Amaru shares: "The song dives into mental health, identity, and the feeling of living on the edge of control. It's about masking pain, feeling lost, and trying to find meaning in the chaos. Having Austin on this track was a blast. I've always been a fan of his voice, and getting him involved just made total sense. He brings so much raw energy and emotion to the song. He's got something to say, and I'm here for it."

Austin Winkler adds: "'Too Broke To Fix' was a song I knew I'd be into right away, just based on the title alone. I've felt that way many times in my life. When Bobby sent it to me and I listened to the opening guitar riff, I was in 100%! It was amazing collaborating on it with him and I think our voices really capture the rawness of the message in the song and we delivered a fire track for the world to get down to! I can't wait to play it live!"

SALIVA's career launched in 2001 with the release of "Every Six Seconds", a certified double platinum-selling album, containing the hits "Click Click Boom" and 2002 Grammy-nominated "Your Disease". SALIVA's in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified gold-selling album "Back In To Your System" that contained top singles "Always", "Raise Up" and the Nikki Sixx co-written "Rest In Pieces". Despite original vocalist Josey Scott leaving the band in 2011, the addition of Amaru brought a contemporary feel to the band, all while staying true to the band's blue collar roots. Amaru has been the SALIVA frontman for the past decade plus and was featured on the most recent releases "Rise Up", "Love, Lies & Therapy", "10 Lives", "Every Twenty Years" EP and "Revelation".

Shortly before the release of the most recent album, SALIVA guitarist Wayne Swinny passed away unexpectedly. The "Come Back Stronger" video was notably filmed just days before Swinny's death, and was dedicated to the fallen guitarist . The album went on to be highly acclaimed by critics and the singles "Crows" and "High On Me" charted Top 20 on Billboard's Active Rock chart. The band continues to honor "Uncle Wayne" at every show.

To celebrate the release of "Revelation: Retold" earlier in this year, the new deluxe album from SALIVA, the band released a music video for "Horizon" featuring Kevin Martin of CANDLEBOX, honoring their musical legacy with never-before-seen clips of Swinny on stage and in the studio. The new deluxe record is available on Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, SEETHER, SKILLET, OF MICE & MEN) and Neil Sanderson of THREE DAYS GRACE.

SALIVA is Bobby Amaru (vocals),Brad Stewart (bass),Josh Kulack (guitar),Sebastian LaBar (guitar) and Sammi Jo Bishop (drums).

Photo credit: Jeff Mozey