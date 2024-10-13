SALIVA's BOBBY AMARU On Challenges Of Replacing Original Singer JOSEY SCOTT: 'I Just Wanted To Be Myself'

In a new interview with Youngstown Studio, SALIVA singer Bobby Amaru, who replaced the band's original frontman Josey Scott in 2012, was asked if he initially encountered similar challenges to the ones Blaze Bayley and Tim "Ripper" Owens had to overcome when they replaced IRON MAIDEN's Bruce Dickinson and JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford, respectively. Bobby responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't wanna throw [Josey] under the bus, but he's no Bruce Dickinson and he's no Rob Halford. So there's that. Let's go ahead and get that out of the way. Now he thinks he is, but he's not. Those dudes are extremely hard to replace. It's very, very, very hard. And I like Ripper. I like that record that [PRIEST] did [with Ripper], man. I remember it was, like, 'Jugulator' or something. It was an awesome record. And I think people do give Ripper credit for a lot of that stuff. Now when you talk about replacing Bruce Dickinson, I don't even know who it is or have no idea what you're talking about. 'Cause I don't know. But the Ripper stuff I do remember and was more familiar with."

He continued: "I think no matter what, any band [where] you replace [the singer] — so VAN HALEN, David Lee Roth [leaves the band], they get Sammy Hagar, and people hated it, even though it was good. And then it was, like, you still had MTV, you still had things that were, like… The label was, like, 'Look, just write great fucking songs and we're not gonna lose.' And that's what they did. They wrote great fucking songs, man. So that's why it worked. Then it's, like, 'Okay, cool. All right, this isn't working out. Now we're gonna go get Gary Cherone.' Now the fans are, like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait a second. Hold on. Hold up. Now you're throwing us for a loop.' And it doesn't work the same.

"I think sometimes it works or it doesn't," Bobby added. "I mean there's been singers to come into bands and it just doesn't… And I think that you would know right away if it's a good fit or not. But I think when I came into the band, I never tried to be him. I never wanted to be him. Some people would say that they thought there were similarities in the voice or whatever. But I mean, people think that I have similarities to Chester's [Bennington] voice and other people singing. And I don't see it. I mean, I can maybe hear some similarities, but I hear the difference. When I track something or whatever, I can definitely hear the difference. But maybe subconsciously when people are hearing the music of some of those bands that you kind of get familiar with a vocal or a sound or something. But I think when I came in, I just wanted to be myself and just do what I could do. I like writing songs. I like working in the studio. I like being on stage. And I'm a diehard musician at heart. And that was the approach. And it doesn't always work when you take an approach of, 'I've gotta be this' or 'I've gotta be like this so people will like me.' People are gonna like you or hate you either way. It's like Coke [and] Pepsi. I would think that me coming into the band, that was all it was — just let's keep it alive and have some fun."

Asked what the fan reaction was like when he first joined SALIVA and how it has evolved over the years, Bobby said: "It was super mixed at first, and I get it. I can't blame them. Most of the negative stuff I felt like never really came from people who had seen the band. I think it just came from that approach of, 'Oh, it's not the same' or 'it never will be the same.' But they're right. It never will be the same. And I think that fans get so invested into the catalog and these bands and these songs that they forget that it's a business. It is a business at the end of the day. It's bands' livelihoods and things and the show must go on."

He continued: "It's no disrespect to what SALIVA was before at all — I've never disrespected that one bit — but when you come into something and when the other person quits and basically abandons and leaves everyone high and dry and they just disappear for a decade and stuff. And then you start hearing all these crazy stories about how it was in the band and you're just, like…. Dude, there was part of me that, at first, was, like, 'Do I even wanna do this?' This is scary kind of stuff that you would hear. And people would come up to me at shows and tell me stories, and I'd be, like… [It would] make you wanna run kind of stuff. But I stuck through it, man. I was, like, that's not me. I'm not that. And [there was] almost like a black cloud over the SALIVA name or something. But you fight through it, man, overcome and just get through it. And I don't wanna talk crap about anybody or the past or whatever, but those were challenges for me because I was coming into something that I was not aware of and I had no idea all of these kinds of things. So on top of people nitpicking what you're doing or how you should be, I just stuck to my guns, man, and just said, 'I'm just gonna do things the way I wanna do them.' That 'Love, Lies & Therapy' record that we did, I pretty much did the whole record. And the band wanted me to do that. Wayne [Swinny, late SALIVA guitarist] was, like, 'Dude, let's make this your record.' I think that was kind of the turning point of starting to get more and more fans knowing this version of SALIVA and stuff. Now it's just go do what we do and go onstage and give people a killer show."

Bobby added: "I go to merch booth every night and a lot of these shows, there's a line really, really long. And I'll stand there for three hours sometimes, man, shaking everyone's hands and doing that. And that's super important, because I feel like if those people don't like you, they're not standing in line. And it's important to be able to tell them 'thank you' for everything, whether they were a fan from the get-go, from 20 years ago, or they started listening to the band when I got in, whatever that may be. I mean, there's a lot of that, man. There's a ton of people that are, like, 'I was never a SALIVA fan before.' I've had a lot of people say that about this latest record ['Revelation']. They hear 'High On Me' on the radio, and they're, like, 'That's not SALIVA. There's no way.' And then they become a fan through that. And that's just showing you music evolves and can evolve and you don't have to just put out the same thing over and over again. If it's a good song, it's a great fucking song, people will react."

Last month, Amaru and SALIVA bassist Brad Stewart were asked by Joshua Toomey of Talk Toomey if there has been any "confusion in the marketplace" over the fact that Scott (a.k.a. Joseph Sappington) has been performing with his solo band in recent months under various names, including JOSEY SCOTT – THE ORIGINAL VOICE OF SALIVA and JOSEY SCOTT'S SALIVA. Brad replied: "There is, actually." Bobby concurred, saying: "Yeah, I think he's just kind of made it confusing. Josey's just being Josey, what he always was. He always thought he was like a one-man thing, and he's doing what he's gonna do. I think for us, though, we spent a lot of time, I spent a lot of time, too, when I got in the band just hearing a lot of 'noes' from radio stations and from managers and a lot of damage control, and that stuff that just kind of really… I'm not talking shit; I'm just being real. This is what it was. I got in the band, and there was a lot of roadblocks — a lot of roadblocks — and everything always led back to one person causing those roadblocks. I think it's just another roadblock.

Continued Brad: "And bridges burned into the ground that you're trying to sort of rebuild, in a lot of ways, at radio and places that there was a lot of self-sabotage that was going on there that was unfortunate. And for a lot of the times that [Bobby] spent in the band before I joined in 2015, it was all about sort of rebuilding bridges, man. And, 'Hey, this is not the SALIVA, though, that did or whatever happened with you guys at the station or somewhere else. We're sorry, but this is not the same band, and we're here now to rock and we're ready to do it. And then we're gonna kick some ass.' And so it was a lot of that — it still is, even in some places."

Added Bobby: "Even for someone like [Josey], you go away for so long and you come back, he's gotta be humbled at this point with some of the shows he's doing. 'Cause we hear about it and stuff. We're just kind of, like, whatever, let him do what he wants to do. But you're not gonna use the [SALIVA] name — don't use the name — because then all it does is it just steps on everything that I and we've worked hard for the last 13 years."

This past May, Scott was asked by Tulsa Music Stream if it is his hope and desire that he and the members of his new band — — his stepson Dylan Edney on guitar, Ben Hosterman on lead guitar, Brian "9" Kirk on bass and Justin Barber on drums — can eventually perform under the SALIVA name. He responded: "Of course that's my hope, because I've always wanted the name to sort of go full circle and come back home. Whether that happens remains to be seen. I think there's things that I think are fair and things that the other camp thinks are fair. And we'll see. We'll see how it all shakes out."

Asked if he is in communication with the band which is continuing to perform under the SALIVA name, consisting of Amaru and Stewart, about coming to a resolution on the usage of the SALIVA name, Josey said: "Uh, yes," before adding, "Basically, all I've been trying to do this whole time is appease the other side. I'll leave it at that."

He continued: "At the end of the day, as I've always said, this business is not about band names and it's not about personalities, it's not about Josey Scott and it's not about Bobby Amaru. It's about songs, songs, songs, songs. At the end of the day, when we all put our head on the pillow at night, it's always going to be all about songs."

Josey Scott's new band plays all of SALIVA's hits — "the ones that people, of course, expect to hear," he told LehighValleyNews.com. "And then I take 'em sort of down the road of music that has affected my life — like, I do an ALICE IN CHAINS song, and I do a RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE song, just to show them who some of my influences are, and then we do a beautiful tribute to [the late FOO FIGHTERS drummer] Taylor Hawkins, and we play [that band's song] 'My Hero'." The group also plays "some deep cuts that only true SALIVA fans would know ... things that I never played with SALIVA when I was in the band from 1996 till 2010. Like, 'Greater Than Less Than', a song that was on the first record that we never played live," Scott said.

In September 2023, Stewart and Amaru spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the fact that Scott embarked on a tour under the JOSEY SCOTT'S SALIVA banner which saw him performing a lot of the band's classic songs without any of the other original SALIVA members. Brad said: "It's an interesting thing because we've been doing this version of the band [with Bobby on vocals] since Josey originally left 11, 12 years ago. So we've kind of kept the fires burning and put out new records and new music and stuff. So it's an interesting situation that we're in now, to be quite honest, so we're just trying to figure out how to make it work for both parts of it — both versions of it, I should say."

Bobby commented: "I think it's good that [Josey's] trying to connect with fans and tour and play music. I think it's an awesome thing. He should have been doing it long ago."

Referencing Swinny, who died in March 2023 while on tour with the group, Amaru added: "I think what we're doing here [with the current SALIVA touring lineup] is we're just trying to do what Wayne would have wanted and we're honoring Wayne. This [latest SALIVA] record ['Revelation', which came out in early September 2023], I know how important it was to him and I think the world should hear it. We're going out every night, we're playing songs from it. And this tour has been great. The fans have been awesome, man."

In May 2023, Josey weighed in on the announcement that SALIVA's surviving members would carry on following the death of the group's last remaining original member, the aforementioned Swinny. Josey told Rock 100.5 The KATT's Cameron Buchholtz: "I'm very close with Bobby and I know in my heart and in my soul that Bobby will do the honorable thing. He never hasn't done the honorable thing. And I just trust in his steering the ship at this point, and I know he's gonna do the right thing. And I know it's all gonna work out; it's all gonna be great."

SALIVA's current lineup consists of Amaru and Stewart alongside Sammi Jo Bishop (drums),Sebastian LaBar (guitar) and Josh Kulack (guitar).

Josey will headline the 2025 installment of the "Nu Metal Revival Tour". The trek, which will launch on February 22 in Pittsburg, Kansas and conclude on March 26 in Houston, Texas, will feature support from (HED) P.E., ADEMA, FLAW and CORE.