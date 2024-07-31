SAMAEL: No New Music Before Early 2025

In a new interview with Portugal's Caminhos Metálicos, frontman Vorph (real name: Michael Locher) of Swiss industrial metallers SAMAEL was asked when fans can expect a new studio album from him and his bandmates. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're on it. Part of the recording is finished. I did the vocal. Xy's [drummer Alexandre 'Xytras' Locher] still doing some editing. My original idea was to release at least one song this year, but as I see how it is working now, I think it's gonna be early next year. But we will have one song, at least, released before anything else."

In June 2020, SAMAEL announced the addition of bassist Ales Campanelli to the group's ranks.

A former member of SYBREED, OBSYDIANS and THE ERKONAUTS, Ales had been playing with SAMAEL guitarist Thomas "Drop" Betrisey for many years. He was no stranger to the machines-versus-humans music of SAMAEL and had known the band since its early black metal days.

Campanelli made his live debut with SAMAEL as part of Tohuwabohu, a worldwide, pay-what-you-want streaming metal event, in June 2020.

Ales joined SAMAEL as the replacement for Pierre "Zorrac" Carroz (SCARS DIVIDE, HEROD),who had played with the group since July 2018.

Longtime SAMAEL guitarist Marco "Makro" Rivao left the band in April 2018 "to do something different." Bassist Drop has since taken over guitar duties in the group.

SAMAEL's latest album, "Hegemony", was released in October 2017 via Napalm Records.

Photo credit: Johan Vergères