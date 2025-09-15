SAMMY HAGAR Announces 2026 Las Vegas Residency At Dolby Live At Park MGM

On the eve of his return to Las Vegas to perform at the 2025 iHeartRadioMusic Festival, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar today announced the return of his hit "The Best Of All Worlds" residency to Dolby Live at Park MGM for 11 performances March 11-21 and September 18-26, 2026.

The 2026 residency will reunite Hagar with the powerhouse "Best Of All Worlds" band featuring fellow Hall Of Famer and original VAN HALEN bassist Michael Anthony, 15-time Grammy nominee and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff, and multi-instrumentalist Rai Thistlethwayte. The high-octane "only in Las Vegas" show is celebration of Hagar's legendary catalog, including the deepest dive yet into his tenure with VAN HALEN yet. The Las Vegas residency represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their careers.

Sammy said: "I can't tell you how hard it's been not to leak this announcement. Those last nine shows were some of the best shows I've done in my life. I love this band like no other and can't wait to do it again. One listen to the live residency record coming out and you will understand this is my idea of retirement! Beats golf any day."

Adding to the excitement, Hagar will release "Sammy Hagar & The Best Of All Worlds Band - The Residency", a 19-track live album recorded during his first Dolby Live run, on October 10, 2025 via Big Machine Rock. The album captures rare deep cuts and VAN HALEN favorites, with the first advance track, "Summer Nights (Live)", available now on all DSPs.

Custom-built for Dolby Live's intimate and electric atmosphere, "The Best Of All Worlds" delivers an unfiltered connection to the music that defined a generation. With fresh setlists each night, Hagar dusts off VAN HALEN deep cuts, solo anthems, and fan favorites not heard live in decades. The residency was a critical and box office hit, with fans and media alike calling it one of the strongest rock residencies in Las Vegas history.

Citi is the official card of Sammy Hagar's residency at Park MGM. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 16 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, September 18 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Artist fans will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, September 16 at 10 a.m. PT.

SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, September 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty rewards program, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, September 18 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Sept.18 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the following 11 shows go on sale to the public Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. PT at RedRocker.com:

"The Best Of All Worlds" Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at ParkMGM:

March 2026: 11,13, 14, 18, 20, 21

September 2026: 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

For more than four decades, Grammy Award winner and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From his breakthrough with MONTROSE to a multiplatinum solo career and his years fronting VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, THE CIRCLE, and now "The Best Of All Worlds" band, Hagar has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and delivered anthems like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love". In 2024–'25, his "Best Of All Worlds" tour became one of the year's top-grossing rock runs, leading into a hit Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and the upcoming live album, "Sammy Hagar & The Best of All Worlds Band - The Residency" (October 10, 2025 via Big Machine Rock).

Beyond music, Hagar is a pioneer in the spirits and lifestyle space, founding Cabo Wabo Tequila and leading award-winning brands including Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Santo Spirits with Guy Fieri, and Red Rocker Brewing Co. His restaurant ventures include Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill locations at airports in Honolulu, Hawaii; Maui, Hawaii; Las Vegas, Nevada; Cleveland, Ohio; and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as Cabo Wabo Cantinas in Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas, and the Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach.

A No. 1 The New York Times bestselling author, TV and radio host, and philanthropist, Hagar has also earned numerous honors, including a Grammy Award (1992),induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (2007),recognition as the first Honorary Ambassador To Los Cabos (2022),and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (2024).

Photo credit: Rob Shanahan