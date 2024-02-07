Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and spirits trailblazer Sammy Hagar is rolling out his Red Rocker Lager in California, where it will be available statewide by the end of February. The inaugural beer from Hagar's recently launched Red Rocker Brewing Co. is available now in Northern California and will soon debut throughout Southern California.

A Mexican-style lager, Red Rocker Lager is a nod to Hagar's Cabo Wabo roots in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The debut brew from Red Rocker Brewing Co., which has a 4.3% ABV, is a golden, medium-bodied Mexican-style lager that is light, crisp and refreshing, with just a touch of sweetness. Available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans or 4-packs of 16 oz., Red Rocker Lager is currently available for sale in bars and top retailers in Northern California and will be sold throughout Southern California in the near future.

"Red Rocker Lager is inspired by California's chill attitude and beach lifestyle," said Hagar, who calls California home. "From Huntington Beach to the San Francisco Bay and across the Sierra Nevada, this is the perfect beer for chilling, grilling, skiing, and surfing, as well as for cheering for your favorite team in the Super Bowl!"

The California debut follows Red Rocker Lager's record-setting Michigan rollout in October 2023. The beer is also available for shipping to select states including Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Alaska and Washington D.C. via online orders on RedRockerBrewing.com.

Red Rocker Brewing Co. joins Hagar's award-winning portfolio of top-shelf spirits which also includes Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, a partnership with rock icon Rick Springfield; Santo Spirits, a partnership with tastemaker Guy Fieri; and Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. Widely credited for his trailblazing creation of Cabo Wabo Tequila in 1996, Hagar's legendary foray into spirits began with a personal quest to craft a premium tequila. He quickly built the brand into the #2 selling premium tequila in the U.S. before selling it to Gruppo Campari in a nine-figure deal that is widely credited as the start of the celebrity-backed spirits trend.

More information about Red Rocker Brewing Co. is available on the web site at RedRockerBrewing.com, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.

For five decades, Hagar has been recognized as one of the best and most accomplished lead singers and songwriters in rock music. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band MONTROSE, to his multi-platinum solo career, to his ride as the frontman of VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and his latest best-selling supergroup, THE CIRCLE.

He's also a No. 1 The New York Times bestselling author and his first cocktail book, "Sammy Hagar's Greatest Cocktail Hits", was awarded the singular gold medal in the cookbook category from the 2023 Independent Publisher Book Awards. Hagar is a dedicated philanthropist whose private non-profit foundation focuses on food relief and children's causes across the country.

Photo credit: Jon Luini (courtesy of Wicked Creative)