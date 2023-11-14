SAMMY HAGAR, MICHAEL ANTHONY, JASON BONHAM And JOE SATRIANI Announce 'The Best Of All Worlds' 2024 Tour

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar is embarking on the long-awaited "The Best Of All Worlds" 2024 tour. Hagar will be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals),Jason Bonham (drums) and revealed on Nov 14 on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" that Joe Satriani, one of the best guitar players in the world, will complete the band. Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests LOVERBOY, the 28-date tour will commence on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida and will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, Missouri. Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, November 15 at 10 a.m. General on-sale begins Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

"We're gonna go deep into the VAN HALEN catalog," Hagar told "The Howard Stern Show". "If you're gonna go deep into the VAN HALEN catalog, you need Joe Satriani."

Although Hagar and Anthony normally play five or six VAN HALEN songs" on the road with THE CIRCLE, Sammy told Stern they are planning to only play "five or six of my songs" alongside VAN HALEN classics and deep cuts.

"When we go out next year in July, it will be almost exactly 20 years since Mike and I did a reunion with Ed [Eddie Van Halen] and Al [Alex Van Halen] in '04," Hagar said. "Mike and I just said, 'We can't wait another 20 years. How long can I even sing these songs? How long can I do this stuff? I just thought it's time to serve the fans."

"There's stuff we're going to do on this next tour that we haven't played since that tour in 2004," Anthony added.

Regarding the challenge of learning legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen's parts, Satriani said: "There are things that are so iconic, you have to nail it. But if you go deep with what he did live, he never played the same thing twice. He kept evolving; he kept pushing. He'd do the recorded version a little bit, but then he moved on.

"It's a daunting task when you do the deep dive into what he did," he continued. "But it's good to start at the beginning, and then you just learn all his little improvs and you get the idea of what he was trying to do. It's thrilling; it's fun."

The tour follows on the heels of the chart-topping success of "The Collection II", the box set released October 6 featuring newly remastered versions of the four consecutive #1 albums released during the Hagar era of VAN HALEN: "5150" (1986),"OU812" (1988),"For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" (1991) and "Balance" (1995). A reminder to fans of the arsenal of hits, many which haven't been played live since the band's 2004 reunion tour. Collectively, Anthony, Satriani and Bonham have played together in nearly every phase of Hagar's career including VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and THE CIRCLE, so fans can expect a setlist which draws from some of the biggest rock anthems of the last four decades, including "Finish What Ya Started", "5150", "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy", "Best of Both Worlds", "Poundcake", "Sexy Little Thing", "One Way To Rock", "Right Now", "Good Enough", "Eagles Fly" and more. They've also enlisted legendary Australian musician Rai Thistlethwayte on keyboard and backing vocals. The tour represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their career.

"It's crazy to think that it'll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with VAN HALEN on the 04' 'Best Of Both Worlds' tour," Hagar said in a press release. "With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We're going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I. We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like 'let's do it.' We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it's time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can."

"The Best Of All Worlds" 2024 tour dates:

July 13 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 14 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 16 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 19 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 22 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 24 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 26 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 27 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 31 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 02 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 03 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 09 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 13 - Spokane, WA @ Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

August 14 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

August 16 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

August 17 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

August 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

August 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

August 22 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 23 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 25 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 28 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 30 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 31 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre