SAMMY HAGAR Says It Took Him Three Weeks To Write Speech For FOREIGNER At ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction

Sammy Hagar inducted FOREIGNER into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame when the legendary rockers finally got the nod on October 19 in Cleveland, Ohio. Hagar also joined Kelly Clarkson, Slash, Chad Smith and Demi Lovato to salute FOREIGNER with a mini-set that focused more as a tribute to the band, with many of the original members not appearing onstage.

In a newly released video, Hagar explained that he had "been writing that speech for three weeks" prior to the ceremony. "I changed the speech probably 20 times, even right till when I was standing backstage getting ready to go on," he said. "I'm talking about… [They told me], 'You've got three minutes.' I kept reading it over again. I said, 'Take this part out. If you put it up, I might say it, and I don't wanna say it.' So I re-edited it one more time.

"I was a wreck," he admitted. "I really wanted to do 'em proud. When it was done, I was so damn relieved. When I got on stage to sing 'Hot Blooded', I was, like, 'Yes! That's what I do.'"

Regarding his performance of "Hot Blooded", Hagar said: "'Hot Blooded', it sounds like such a simple little song. It is tricky as hell lyrically. 'I got a fever of 103. I got a fever inside of me.' That's very subtle, and you're supposed to do it. Well, I didn't. I said the wrong verse. I was saying, 'I got a fever of 103.' I said, 'I got a fever burning inside of me.' And I went, 'Damn! Blew one already.'

"So I did look at the prompter a couple of times," he added. "I'm disappointed with myself for that, but I pulled it off."

Sammy went on to say that he is "very proud" of what he did at the Rock Hall. "And [original FOREIGNER singer] Lou [Gramm] gave me some love," he added. "That's the validation I needed. Lou said, 'You killed it.'"

Lou, keyboardist Al Greenwood and bassist Rick Wills were present to accept the award, while Mick Jones and Dennis Elliott sat out the ceremony. (Jones's daughter, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, was on hand to help accept the award.) Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi died in 2022 and 2014, respectively.

When Hagar inducted FOREIGNER into the Rock Hall, he told the crowd: "I'm really sad [Jones] is not here tonight. Mick, we love and miss you and congratulations." Sammy went on to call FOREIGNER's "Jukebox Hero" "one of the greatest rock vocal performances ever."

Hagar noted that FOREIGNER currently tours without any original members.

"That's how good the songs are," he said. "Who deserves this more than FOREIGNER?"

Lovato, Slash, Smith and FOREIGNER's current touring lineup played "Feels Like The First Time", with Hagar joining in for "Hot Blooded". Lovato took over the lead vocal for "Feels Like The First Time", followed by "Hot Blooded" with Hagar singing while being assisted by current FOREIGNER singer Kelly Hansen. Clarkson and Gramm then sang a duet of "I Want To Know What Love Is".

This past February, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.

Elliot skipped the Rock Hall induction due to issues with the event schedule. Billboard magazine reported one of those issues was that only band members — and not their wives — would be allowed to walk the red carpet. But Elliot denied that in two Facebook posts on October 19 and October 21. "I DIDN"T SAY ANYTHING ABOUT THE RED CARPET!" he wrote in all caps. "I WAS UNHAPPY WITH THE SCHEDULING."

The induction ceremony was held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It aired live on Disney+. An edited three-hour prime-time special will follow, premiering on New Year's Day on ABC, and become available for streaming the following day on Hulu and Disney+.