SAMMY HAGAR To Celebrate Launch Of Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. In Sunshine State

Rock legend Sammy Hagar invites guests to cool off in style on the edge of Lake Boca Raton to party only like the Red Rocker can with "Sammy Hagar's Waterstone Resort Bar Takeover." Celebrating the Florida launch of Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., which offers a line of top-shelf sparkling rum cocktails in a can, the celebration will be held from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

Hagar will join South Florida residents and guests at the Waterstone Resort's SeaSpray Inlet Grill and boaters in Lake Boca Raton for an afternoon bash by the bay. Partygoers and sunbathers relaxing waterside will experience Hagar's award-winning sparkling rum cocktails while partaking in food and drink specials as well as themed giveaways.

Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co. is available in Florida now following highly successful debuts in California, Texas and Nevada, with several more states coming soon. Hagar's award-winning Puerto Rico-made Beach Bar Rum steeps island flavors into the canned cocktails, which are available in four playful twists on classic flavors: Tangerine Dream, Pineapple Splash, Island Pop and Cherry Kola Chill. Made with all-natural ingredients and sweetened with agave syrup, each 12 oz. can is under 130 calories, contains five grams of sugar, and is 5.5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

Hagar's signature spirits will take over the Grill's cocktail menu for the day with several cocktails made with his Santo Tequila Blanco, Santo Tequila Reposado and Beach Bar Rum. They include Santo Ranch Water, Classic Santo Margarita, Smoky Paloma, Red Head Mai Tai, Maui Spiced Beach and the Rockin' Daquiri, all of which can be found in "Sammy Hagar's Cocktail Hits: 85 Personal Favorites from the Red Rocker." Hagar will showcase his mixology skills from behind the bar as he shares samples of his famed drinks and sparkling canned Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktails.

