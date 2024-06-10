SAMMY HAGAR's 77th Birthday Bash Expands To Cabo And Las Vegas In 2024

Sammy Hagar's 34th annual Birthday Bash is expanding to Las Vegas in 2024. The famous Cabo celebration adds a new destination at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on October 4 and October 5, before heading to Cabo on October 11 and October 13 to ring in Sammy's 77th birthday. The lineup for the four "Sammy Hagar & Friends" concerts already includes bassist Michael Anthony, guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson, and acclaimed drummer Kenny Aronoff. Each year, the birthday bashes are an open invitation to all of Sammy's friends so there are always surprises to the lineup — announced and unannounced.

Hagar commented: "Every year we try to do something a little different with the birthday bash shows to accommodate the tens of thousands of requests. So this year this should help a few thousand more people be a part of the birthday shows and the island at the Palms closing for the winter, it's a double celebration in Las Vegas. I hope everyone is happy with this year's concept. I can't wait. What a way to close the year out and flip another number 77 wow 0077 sounds like a lucky one to me."

Tickets for the Sammy's Vegas Birthday Bash on October 4 and October 5 are on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. Artist fans will receive access to a presale beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. PT. A tribal presale begins Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m. PT and Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Pearl Concert Theater customers will be able to access the presale on Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end on Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. PT.

Due to overwhelming demand, tickets for Sammy's Cabo Birthday Bash are done each year via lottery. Registration opens June 10 at 8 a.m. PT and closes on June 14 at 5 p.m. PT. Random drawing on June 17, with selected fans notified to purchase tickets by June 24. To purchase tickets and for complete ticketing information, fans can visit this location.

This summer, Sammy Hagar and Palms Casino Resort introduced Sammy's Island, a tropical pool getaway inspired by the music and Baja beach vibe of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, lifestyle trendsetter and spirits trailblazer. Featuring a vibrant blend of delicious food, refreshing cocktails made with Hagar's signature spirits, and live music performances to make poolside days and nights come alive.

Sammy's Birthday Bash concerts follow on the heels of his highly-anticipated launch of his "The Best of All Worlds" 2024 tour. Hagar will be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals),Jason Bonham (drums) and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani. Fans can expect a setlist of rock anthems like "Finish What Ya Started", "5150", "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy", "Best Of Both Worlds", "Sexy Little Thing", "One Way To Rock", "Right Now" and more.

As in years past, there will be a limited number of Dinner Show tickets available directly in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the Cabo Wabo Cantina. There are three dinner seatings at 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., and tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis only in person in Cabo. Tickets will be sold one day before each concert, starting at 9 a.m. on October 10 and October 12.

Hagar's annual Cabo San Lucas event has drawn some of the biggest names in entertainment. Past performers and partiers at the Cabo Wabo Cantina have included top names in music including VAN HALEN, Kenny Chesney, Iggy Pop, Stevie Wonder, David Crosby, Bono, Bob Weir, Tommy Lee, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Dave Grohl, Slash, John Mayer, Stephen Stills, Joan Jett, Jerry Cantrell, Hagar's Santo Spirits business partner and friend Guy Fieri, and many more.

Palms Casino Resort is making history as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe. Palms Casino Resort features two distinct towers with 766 hotel rooms and suites, a diverse mix of bars, restaurants, live entertainment venues, and immersive lifestyle experiences across a 95,000-square-foot reimagined casino. Offering free valet and self-parking, the resort also includes over 190,000 square feet of meeting, convention, and event space; the Pearl, a 2,500-seat theater; an expansive pool, The Spa & Salon at Palms; a wedding chapel; the Brenden Theatre 14-screen cinema and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums.

Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority ("SMGHA") an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

For more than five decades, Hagar has been recognized as one of the best and most accomplished lead singers and songwriters in rock music. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band MONTROSE, to his multi-platinum solo career, to his ride as the frontman of VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and his latest best-selling supergroup, THE CIRCLE, Hagar has amassed 25 platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love", and earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award, induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Since opening his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina in 1990, Hagar has turned a lifelong passion for great food, music and spirits into a thriving lifestyle brand encompassing restaurants and spirits. A pioneer in the spirits industry, Hagar launched Cabo Wabo Tequila in 1996 and catapulted it into the No. 2 ultra-premium tequila brand in the United States, before selling it in 2010 for a record-breaking nine-figure deal. He now owns an award-winning portfolio of top-shelf spirits and beer, including Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, a partnership with rock icon Rick Springfield, Santo Spirits, a partnership with tastemaker Guy Fieri, Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktails. and Red Rocker Brewing Co.

Hagar's thriving restaurant portfolio includes the original Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabos San Lucas, home to the rocker's legendary annual Birthday Bash celebrations, Cabo Wabo Beach Club in Huntington Beach, which celebrates its one-year anniversary in May; Cabo Wabo Cantina on the Las Vegas Strip; which celebrates its 15-year anniversary later this year; and Sammy's Beach Bar and Grills in Cleveland, Maui, Honolulu and Las Vegas airports.

Photo credit: Leah Steiger