SANTANA And THE DOOBIE BROTHERS Announce 'Oneness' 2026 Tour

Grammy Award-winning and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame artists SANTANA and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have announced the "Oneness" tour, bringing together two of classic rock's most beloved and celebrated acts for a special run of dates across North America.

Tickets for the "Oneness" tour, promoted by Live Nation, will first be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, February 17 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by an artist presale beginning Tuesday, February 17 at 2 p.m. PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m. PT at Santana.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Tuesday, February 17, at 10 am PT until Thursday, February 19, at 10 PM PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, a limited-edition lithograph, exclusive SANTANA merchandise, and more. VIP package contents vary based on the selected offer. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

The tour ignites SANTANA's high-energy, passion-driven hits spanning more than five decades — from the epic breakthrough of "Abraxas" to Woodstock to the global phenomenon of "Supernatural" and beyond. Each song is delivered with the same fire and spiritual intensity that have made SANTANA's sound one of the most instantly recognizable and celebrated in history. For over fifty years, since emerging from San Francisco as a pioneering Afro-Latin-blues-rock force, Carlos Santana has created music that transcends genres and generations. His guitar, message, and music speak a universal language of rhythm and soul, uniting audiences worldwide.

Critically acclaimed rock icons THE DOOBIE BROTHERS will appear on the majority of tour dates, bringing their rich legacy of roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll to fans across North America. The legendary hitmakers (Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee and Michael McDonald) will perform all the hits fans know and love as well as new music from their highly acclaimed new album, "Walk This Road". "Walk This Road", their 16th album, is the first-ever DOOBIE BROTHERS studio album to feature Johnston, Simmons, McFee and McDonald with songwriting by all three Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductees.

SANTANA and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS share a history of touring together — most notably in 2019, when THE DOOBIE BROTHERS supported SANTANA on the "Supernatural Now" tour, celebrating major milestones in SANTANA's career, including the 20th anniversary of "Supernatural" and the 50th anniversary of Carlos Santana's iconic performance at Woodstock.

SANTANA and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 2026 tour dates:

June 13 - Tinley Park, Illinois - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 15 - Grand Rapids, Michigan - Acrisure Amphitheater

June 17 - Cincinnati - Riverbend Music Center

June 18 - Clarkston, Michigan - Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 20 - Maryland Heights, Missouri - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 21 - Noblesville, Indiana - Ruoff Music Center

June 24 - Bristow, Virginia - Jiffy Lube Live

June 26 - Hershey, Pennsylvania - Hersheypark Stadium

June 27 - Holmdel, New Jersey - PNC Bank Arts Center

June 29 - Mansfield, Massachusetts - Xfinity Center

July 1 - Saratoga Springs, New York - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 2 - Wantagh, New York - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 4 - Bethel, New York - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 5 - Toronto - RBC Amphitheatre

July 8 - Charlotte, North Carolina - Truliant Amphitheater

July 9 - Alpharetta, Georgia - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 - Auburn, Washington - White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 - Wheatland, California - Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 - Mountain View, California - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 - Chula Vista, California - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Los Angeles - Hollywood Bowl

Aug. 14 - Phoenix - Mortgage Matchup Center

Aug. 16 - El Paso, Texas - UTEP Don Haskins Center

Aug. 18 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center

Aug. 21 - The Woodlands, Texas - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 22 - Dallas - American Airlines Center

Aug. 26 - Kansas City, Missouri - Morton Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Shakopee, Minnesota - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

For over five decades, Carlos Santana has been a pioneering force in music, fusing Afro-Latin, blues, rock, and jazz into a sound that transcends genre, culture, and generation. A ten-time Grammy and three-time Latin Grammy winner, he made history with "Supernatural" in 1999, earning nine Grammys in a single night, including "Album" and "Record Of The Year". He is a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, a Kennedy Center honoree, and a recipient of Billboard's Century and Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Awards. Rolling Stone ranks him No. 11 on its list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time".

Santana recently marked the 50th anniversaries of his groundbreaking album "Abraxas" and his iconic Woodstock performance, as well as 25 years of "Supernatural". His latest album, "Sentient", features collaborations with Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Miles Davis, DMC and Cindy Blackman Santana. The feature documentary "Carlos", produced by Sony Music Entertainment and Imagine Documentaries, premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and is now streaming globally. His Las Vegas residency at House of Blues, now in its 14th year, continues to thrill audiences.

Santana recently released "Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender" (Insight Editions, 2025),a visual retrospective spanning five decades of his artistry. He is also the recipient of The Recording Academy's 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award, honored for his foundational contributions to rock and world music through a singular fusion of Latin, blues, and jazz.

For over five decades, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll — all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fanbases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four Grammy Awards, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS continue to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What A Fool Believes", both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: "Listen To The Music", "China Grove", "Jesus Is Just Alright", "Rockin' Down The Highway", "Long Train Runnin'", "Take Me In Your Arms", "Takin' It To The Streets", "Minute By Minute", "You Belong To Me", "The Doctor" and more. In all, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have tallied up five Top 10 singles and 16 Top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection "Toulouse Street", THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have three multi-platinum, seven platinum and 14 gold albums. "Best Of The Doobies" has sold more than 12 million copies — a rare diamond record. In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th-anniversary tour, which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee for 49 stops before concluding in 2022. In 2025, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS were inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. The new studio album "Walk This Road", featuring Johnston, McDonald, Simmons and McFee, is out now.